The vast majority of this episode's screentime is taken up by one single event: the battle between Pandora's Actor and the Platinum Dragon Lord. Of course, we're not supposed to know that at first glance, the fight initially looking like one between Ainz and the legendary warrior, Riku. What's great, however, is how the episode gives plenty of hints for you to figure out what's going on along the way.

Right from the start, the conversation between “Ainz” and Albedo is off. She speaks to him in the tone of a peer rather than a subject—almost forgetting to include her customary deference when talking with him. Meanwhile, Pandora's actor doesn't quite act like Ainz before or during the fight. He gloats far too much and is clearly trying to goad Riku into conversation. And the moment at the end where he grovels before Riku to buy time is completely out-of-character for Ainz.

The whole ruse is specifically set up to gather information without revealing their hand. Albedo could have easily beat Azuth (and almost does on accident), but she tries to make it a close fight in order to draw out one key piece of information: whether he is a player or not. At the same time, Pandora's actor is trying to do the same with Riku while Ainz watches remotely.

Interestingly, the Platinum Dragon Lord is trying to do the exact same thing. The entire battle with “Ainz” is set up to see if he has a world item—i.e., the mark of a player. The fact that Albedo has a world item therefore throws him for a loop and makes him think she could be the player. Of course, while the Platinum Dragon Lord may know about players in the abstract, it doesn't seem like he has met one in reality—or at least not one on Ainz's level. After all, it's important to remember that Pandora's actor is one of the weaker of Ainz's subordinates even though the Platinum Dragon Lord can't tell the difference power-wise.

So, as with most events, Ainz comes out of this one smelling like roses. He now knows the Thirteen Heroes still exist in some form or fashion, are aware of him, and that he is far more powerful than at least one of its members. Meanwhile, the Platinum Dragon Lord thinks he could win against Ainz—making the undead king seem like a far less serious threat than he truly is. And now with both Riku and Azuth out of the picture, all that stands between Ainz and his genocide of the Kingdom are the Blue Rose guild and Brain. Barring any sudden reversals, his victory is even more of a foregone conclusion.

Random Thoughts:

• I'm going to be sad if both Brain and Evil Eye don't make it. We're running low on longtime non-Nazarick characters!

• I was legitimately surprised when the final credits rolled—not because of anything that happened, but because this week's episode just flew by and I couldn't believe it was over already.

• Mare and Cocytus appear to have slaughtered the entire Kingdom army down to a man off-screen.

• Looks like the King is back in charge... not that that will do anyone any good.

• The Eight Fingers have become such a tight-knit group since their “recruitment” that they do their best to save the one of them that had already been captured by that point. (It's too bad he'll have to go through “initiation” as well.)

• I wonder what will happen to the human collaborator survivors after the Kingdom is gone. Will they be moved into El-Rantel or Enri's village?

• Pandora's Actor wore Ainz's actual gear for the fight. I wonder how much more powerful than usual that made him.

• I don't think Albedo was acting when she went berserk on Riku at the end. While Pandora's Actor isn't Ainz, even the idea of seeing her beloved hurt and defeated is enough to send her over the edge.

• I bet the people of El-Rantel are suddenly super happy to have been annexed in the last war.

