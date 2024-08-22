How would you rate episode 20 of

Let loose some Holo hallelujahs, because it's the moment we've all been waiting for: Spice & Wolf 's fourth volume in anime form. To recap, the old 2008-2009 series only adapted volumes 1, 2, 3, and 5. I forget if there was ever an official reason disclosed for that editorial decision. Regardless, it became a moot point when the adaptation was discontinued. Now, fifteen years later, Takeo Takahashi is starting what he didn't finish, and things are looking up for my fellow longtime fans.

Per usual, however, the new arc is off to a quiet start. Spice & Wolf 's narrative rhythm should be familiar by this point. The introduction is light and flirtatious, reacquainting the audience with Holo and Lawrence while setting the stage for the coming conflict. While this could be construed as repetitive, it's difficult for me to complain when half the appeal of the series is the banter our two leads exchange in their downtime. Even their nonverbal interactions are adorable. Just look at our cold open, which features a sleepy Holo hogging the blankets as a groggy (though quickly apologetic) Lawrence accidentally tramples her tail. Could they be any more married?

Another entertaining consequence of their deepening relationship is Holo's realization that she can get away with even more shenanigans now. Practically every conversation between them this week is a duel. Lawrence, however, is still using his flintlock pistol, while Holo has decided to whip out a sawed-off shotgun. She knows exactly how to fluster him, whether it's wiggling her rear in his face or throwing bedroom eyes at him across the room. While there's no question of their mutual attraction anymore, both of them have yet to make a serious move—and it's little wonder when they're having so much fun in the realm of innuendo. Holo's a menace, but I don't think there's any doubt that Lawrence enjoys being terrorized by her.

Elsewhere, the table setting is strong. I got a good laugh out of their little Laurel and Hardy routine about how convoluted their current destination is, but it's also smart writing to have our heroes visit two places this week. The narrative plays up the contrast between the bustling city vibes of Enberch and the small-town standoffishness of Tereo. It's a different kind of reception than the other ones Lawrence and Holo have enjoyed so far. Removed from the influence of big marketplaces and guilds, the townsfolk are understandably wary of a stranger entering their little hamlet. Lawrence seems to overcome this barrier by appealing to the village elder, but he can still detect when the man isn't entirely forthright with him. That's one angle he'll need to work on.

The main attractions this week are the miller boy and church girl named in the episode title. Lawrence pontificates on the role of the miller in their society, giving us our bite-sized dose of economics for the week. Taxation is a big deal. Wars have been fought over and funded by taxes, not to mention the less flashy but more important societal infrastructures that rely on them. Taxes are contentious by nature, and their collectors even more so. Heck, “tax collector” has been literary shorthand for a bastard since Biblical times. Spice & Wolf , then, makes sure to endear the audience to Evan and his thankless plight. Even Holo can relate, as gods too often end up the scapegoat. He's pushy, yes, but Lawrence can see that he means well—although he still breathes a sigh of relief when Evan lets his cart go on.

The church girl ends up being their true roadblock. It's hard to get a read on Elsa because she literally slams the door in Lawrence's face but we do know two things: she says she's devoted to the Church and she also seems pretty close with that Evan character. While Lawrence stops Holo from spying on any potentially salacious details of their nighttime tryst, its existence suggests more interesting things at play. And that's what I want from an introductory chapter—just enough to whet my curiosity.

Truth be told, I know I read past the fourth volume of the light novels but it's been long enough that I couldn't for the life of me tell you what happens in this arc. Maybe it'll come to me as the story progresses, but otherwise, I'm basically in the same camp as the rest of you anime-onlys. I don't mind that, either! After 19 episodes filled with familiarity, it's nice to approach this adaptation with eyes unencumbered by prior expectations. My brain isn't anticipating scenes or drawing comparisons anymore. I am simply enjoying Spice & Wolf . That's a good place to be.

