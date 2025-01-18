How would you rate episode 25 of

Fashion history is just full of terrible trends. I'm not talking about questionable choices on the aesthetic front; I mean that the roadside of social history is simply littered with the wreckage of unfortunate trends - hobble skirts, Scheele's Green, lead makeup…the things people have done in the name of being trendy and fashionable are astounding. That's something Maomao knows all too well based on her time in the inner palace. As you probably remember, lead-based whitening makeup was a key plot point at the start of the first season, and you probably also recall that this was tied specifically to infant and fetal deaths. Well, with this season opening with Gyokuyou once again pregnant and the strong hint that Lihua may be as well, the door is once again open for Maomao to suss out the fools who are endangering the emperor's children—whether they mean to or not.

It's a good plot point on several fronts, not the least of which is that Maomao's background in the pleasure quarter has uniquely prepared her to deal with obstetric and gynecological matters. But almost more importantly, it showcases how "othered" she is compared to most of the court ladies and ladies in waiting. She's linked to both the medical office and Gyokuyou's household—which already separates her from the herd. She's also friendly with the lower class servants, like Xiaolan, a person whom the rest of the ladies assigned to a consort would never deign to associate with. This makes Maomao highly suspicious to people at, for example, the Crystal Pavilion, where Consort Lihua lives. Lihua's ladies didn't like Maomao the first time they had to interact with her, so I can't imagine that they'll be any more keen to listen to her when she charges in with admonishments about specific scented oils and spices.

The bigger question, though, is how much people know and who those people are. This looming concern is brilliantly foreshadowed by episode twenty-five. Not that taking in a kitten is nearly on the same level as causing a miscarriage, but this is a case of how rather than what. The way that the kitten's appearance on the scene is shown in a sinister manner, as if there's something much more threatening lurking in the shadows between the buildings. It also may not be a coincidence that new character Shisui makes her first appearance then, too. Although, it doesn't seem like she's trouble at first, her sudden entrance and the way she terrifies that poor kitty into paralysis could be more than the joke it seems to be. I may be reading too much into it, but the reveal this week that she's obsessed with insects in the same way Maomao is obsessed with poisons also seems a touch suspicious. After all, insects can be poisonous themselves, and just because Maomao doesn't use her knowledge for evil doesn't make that true of everyone—especially in the inner palace.

So Gyokuyou's ladies, Jinshi, and Gaoshun all know about Gyokuyou's pregnancy, and Lihua's know about hers (if I'm reading the signs right). Her head lady in waiting, Shin, isn't likely to listen to Maomao about strong scents. But do Lihua's ladies know about Gyokuyou's pregnancy? Why were there so many high-waisted dresses at the caravan—is it really just in fashion, or are rumors circulating? It may look like a coincidence that the dresses and the scented oils and teas appeared at the same time, but I don't think Maomao will treat it that way. And if she's concerned, Jinshi will likely join her, whether out of self defense or because he trusts her—or possibly both.

Although after that crack about jasmine tea decreasing male fertility, I'm not sure how happy he is with her, even if that's not supposed to be an issue for him. Hmm… maybe he just doesn't like being reminded?

