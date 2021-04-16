Your Spring 2021 Daily Streaming Reviews Schedule

If there was any issue this season, it was too much good stuff (check the Preview Guide for evidence), with many highly-rated series coming from our review team. Is this the first time that readers couldn't get a 'hate watch' vote in because there wasn't a single anime to qualify?

Look below for who will be covering the hits from this season's anime line-up

Without further ado, your schedule:

Lauren Orsini

• Fruits Basket the Final

Grant Jones

• One Piece

• Back Arrow

Richard Eisenbeis

• Vivy -Fluorite Eye's Song-

• Combatants Will Be Dispatched!

Steve Jones

• Zombie Land Saga Revenge

• MARS RED

• Odd Taxi

Nicholas Dupree

• My Hero Academia Season 5

• Those Snow White Notes

• Tokyo Revengers

Mercedez Clewis

• So I'm a Spider, So What?

• Super Cub

• The World Ends with You the Animation

Rebecca Silverman

• Moriarty the Patriot Season 2

• The Saint's Magic Power is Omnipotent

• Welcome to Demon School, Iruma-kun Season 2

• Shadows House

Callum May

• 86

Christopher Farris

• SSSS.Dynazenon

• How NOT to Summon a Demon Lord Omega

• Don't Toy with Me, Miss Nagatoro

• Full Dive

James Beckett

• Megalobox 2: Nomad

• To Your Eternity

• Higehiro

• Joran: The Princess of Snow and Blood