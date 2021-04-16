Your Spring 2021 Daily Streaming Reviews Schedule

If there was any issue this season, it was too much good stuff (check the Preview Guide for evidence), with many highly-rated series coming from our review team. Is this the first time that readers couldn't get a 'hate watch' vote in because there wasn't a single anime to qualify?

Look below for who will be covering the hits from this season's anime line-up

Without further ado, your schedule:

Lauren Orsini
Fruits Basket the Final

Grant Jones
One Piece
Back Arrow

Richard Eisenbeis
Vivy -Fluorite Eye's Song-
Combatants Will Be Dispatched!

Steve Jones
Zombie Land Saga Revenge
MARS RED
Odd Taxi

Nicholas Dupree
My Hero Academia Season 5
Those Snow White Notes
Tokyo Revengers

Mercedez Clewis
So I'm a Spider, So What?
Super Cub
The World Ends with You the Animation

Rebecca Silverman
Moriarty the Patriot Season 2
The Saint's Magic Power is Omnipotent
Welcome to Demon School, Iruma-kun Season 2
Shadows House

Callum May
• 86

Christopher Farris
SSSS.Dynazenon
How NOT to Summon a Demon Lord Omega
Don't Toy with Me, Miss Nagatoro
Full Dive

James Beckett
Megalobox 2: Nomad
To Your Eternity
Higehiro
Joran: The Princess of Snow and Blood

Lynzee Loveridge
Fairy Ranmaru

