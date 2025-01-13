×
Your Winter 2025 Daily Streaming Reviews

posted on by Lynzee Loveridge

©日向夏・イマジカインフォス／「薬屋のひとりごと」製作委員会

The Winter 2025 Preview Guide is wrapped up (barring some late premieres), and I'm happy to report the editorial team has survived! This season offered the most litRPG/isekai variants I've seen in a while (about 10 this season), but it looks like ANN readers continue to be blase about it (and shojosei adaptations). A few made the cut, so check below to see which series our team will be reviewing (and in at least one case, suffering) this season.

For the curious, the most requested series from this season were The Apothecary Diaries Season 2 (with over half of all votes cast), followed by ZENSHU, Sakamoto Days, Re:ZERO -Starting Life in Another World- Season 3 Part 2, and My Happy Marriage Season 2.

Check to see if your favs made the cut for ANN's Daily Streaming reviews.

Richard Eisenbeis
Re:ZERO -Starting Life in Another World- Season 3 Part 2
Dr. Stone: Science Future
Solo Leveling Season 2 -Arise from the Shadow-

James Beckett
Blue Box
Welcome to Japan, Ms. Elf!
Momentary Lily

Jairus Taylor
Dragon Ball Daima
Sakamoto Days
Medalist

Rebecca Silverman
The Apothecary Diaries Season 2
My Happy Marriage Season 2
Honey Lemon Soda

Lauren Orsini
Toilet-Bound Hanako-kun Season 2

Steve Jones
Orb: On the Movements of the Earth
Tasokare Hotel

Grant Jones
One Piece Log: Fish-Man Island Saga
The Red Ranger Becomes an Adventurer in Another World
I May Be a Guild Receptionist

MrAJCosplay
Shangri-La Frontier Season 2
Beheneko: The Elf-Girl's Cat is Secretly an S-Ranked Monster!

Christopher Farris
The 100 Girlfriends Who Really, Really, Really, Really, Really Love You Season 2
Ave Mujica - The Die is Cast -

Kennedy
Ameku M.D.: Doctor Detective
FLOWER AND ASURA

Caitlin Moore
ZENSHU

Kevin Cormack
From Bureaucrat to Villainess: Dad's Been Reincarnated!
Übel Blatt

Andrew Osmond
Blue Exorcist: The Blue Night Saga

