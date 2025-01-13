Your Winter 2025 Daily Streaming Reviews

©日向夏・イマジカインフォス／「薬屋のひとりごと」製作委員会

The Winter 2025 Preview Guide is wrapped up (barring some late premieres), and I'm happy to report the editorial team has survived! This season offered the most litRPG/isekai variants I've seen in a while (about 10 this season), but it looks like ANN readers continue to be blase about it (and shojosei adaptations). A few made the cut, so check below to see which series our team will be reviewing (and in at least one case, suffering) this season.

For the curious, the most requested series from this season were The Apothecary Diaries Season 2 (with over half of all votes cast), followed by ZENSHU , Sakamoto Days , Re:ZERO -Starting Life in Another World- Season 3 Part 2, and My Happy Marriage Season 2.

Check to see if your favs made the cut for ANN's Daily Streaming reviews.

Richard Eisenbeis

• Re:ZERO -Starting Life in Another World- Season 3 Part 2

• Dr. Stone: Science Future

• Solo Leveling Season 2 -Arise from the Shadow-



James Beckett

• Blue Box

• Welcome to Japan, Ms. Elf!

• Momentary Lily



Jairus Taylor

• Dragon Ball Daima

• Sakamoto Days

• Medalist



Rebecca Silverman

• The Apothecary Diaries Season 2

• My Happy Marriage Season 2

• Honey Lemon Soda



Lauren Orsini

• Toilet-Bound Hanako-kun Season 2



Steve Jones

• Orb: On the Movements of the Earth

• Tasokare Hotel



Grant Jones

• One Piece Log: Fish-Man Island Saga

• The Red Ranger Becomes an Adventurer in Another World

• I May Be a Guild Receptionist



MrAJCosplay

• Shangri-La Frontier Season 2

• Beheneko: The Elf-Girl's Cat is Secretly an S-Ranked Monster!



Christopher Farris

• The 100 Girlfriends Who Really, Really, Really, Really, Really Love You Season 2

• Ave Mujica - The Die is Cast -



Kennedy

• Ameku M.D.: Doctor Detective

• FLOWER AND ASURA



Caitlin Moore

• ZENSHU



Kevin Cormack

• From Bureaucrat to Villainess: Dad's Been Reincarnated!

• Übel Blatt

