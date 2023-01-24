One of the newest Lupin iterations goes back in time to when our gentleman criminal was nothing more than a young lad. Don't let his look fool you; young Lupin is just as wily as his older iconic persona.

Nicky

Chris, I'm going to be honest here. All these young anime fans don't know how good they've got it. Back in my day, we had to watch episodes on YouTube split into three parts! With so many new titles available each season, current anime fans are spoiled for choice. Too many, if you ask me! So much that it's getting hard to keep up. Maybe it's my age, but sometimes I really wish I could turn the clock back and be a kid again. Relive the old days! When anime could still consist of only one name, the third in his name, even.



Chris

Hey, why not try reimagining characters from a beloved '70s cartoon in a school-age origin story? It's gotta turn out better for Lupin than it did for Velma .

upin, is that he's always around. He's a skilled serial stealer of the audience's hearts, very proud of his fingerprints. Many movies, specials, and episodes are accredited to his name. Part VI wasn't too long ago, and TMS even uploaded Mystery of Mamo publicly to YouTube for a limited time. Just when you might think you're safe, Lupin III's just around the corner, ready to make another opportunity.

Lupin Zero , TMS 's special new entry in the Lupin III canon, which features our favorite rapscallion Lupin and his pal Daisuke Jigen in their younger years, promising family-friendly fun for kids of all ages!





Oh yeah, they may be baby-faced, but these fresh iterations of Lupin and Jigen are such scamps that they could easily explore every vice on Pleasure Island and get bored before you could even say "hee-haw."

Lupin Zero feels like it's meant to be a hypothetical look at Lupin's regularly multiple-choice past, so more interior explorations of how he got set on the pilfering path can be handled by the mainline canon grown-up entries. This one's more about speculating how he and Jigen's famous partnership might have worked had they established it as kids and how that would affect other decisions in that turbulent tween time of their lives.

Lupin III as a franchise has remained relatively timeless is the extremely simple-yet-defined static nature of its core characters. It's easy to become a new Lupin fan because every iteration is just the characters doing their thing without deep motives. Lupin steals, Jigen shoots, Goemon cuts, and Fujiko lies. It's those solid truths that make every one of them a staple. I agree that it's a more interesting take than I was expecting than just making a "babies" version of an existing property. One of the reasonsas a franchise has remained relatively timeless is the extremely simple-yet-defined static nature of its core characters. It's easy to become a new Lupin fan because every iteration is just the characters doing their thing without deep motives. Lupin steals, Jigen shoots, Goemon cuts, and Fujiko lies. It's those solid truths that make every one of them a staple. It's a great formula, but that's also why I enjoy how Lupin Zero bucks that convention by trying to give a possible answer to "Why"? What makes someone want to become the infamous Lupin III we all know and love?

Lupin Zero also makes the wise decision to refrain from trying to prequelize every single one of the franchise's elements and characters. Given the nature of the property, I kept expecting this six-episode mini-series to drop in other references, like a young Fujiko showing up, Zenigata as a hall monitor, that sort of thing. But thankfully, the team restrains themselves, and we instead get that tighter focus on our two central boys and the jobs they get into that codify their free-wheeling independent streaks.





If Greek Mythology has taught me anything, great bromances are a quintessential and eternally relevant part of our storytelling history. There's nothing like the sense of closeness when you have people who are equal and loyal to each other. The first two episodes do a lot of work to sell you how these two would become lifelong criminal partners.

upin and Jigen together on a literal ship, it's not like Lupin Zero forgets that Lupin has a weakness for the ladies. Heck, it's his impulsively getting mixed up with a singer named Yoko that kicks off that first episode and the broader plot of the overall series.



upin still keeps the old sense of style and formula that makes it feel familiar and appealing. While each iteration of Lupin balances differently, Lupin has always tight-roped being a renowned criminal of moral scruples and a hero with a heart of gold. Which is the nicest way I can warn you all that he's both a gentleman and a womanizer.

He hasn't fully graduated to jumping out of his clothes at any lady that catches his eye, which is probably for the best. Yoko gets up to enough trouble in this show. She doesn't need extra reasons to go to jail.

Lupin Zero that tie into the overarching plot instead of the more episodic outings, she makes a solid emotional anchor for Lupin.



And it's not like her competition is especially stiff, given that any other lady appearing in this show has a 50/50 shot of being Lupin's dad in disguise.

We spent decades wondering how Lupin III turned into the sicko we know him as, and the answer turned out to be something as simple as poor parenting.



That's not even accounting for the poor GRANDparenting he got, but that's what you get when you're the grandson of an important literary figure.





I appreciate Lupin Zero giving us some of the most fully-featured looks at Lupin the First and Second we've ever gotten out of this franchise. Ol' Arsène here is an especially entertaining scoundrel. And it amusingly turns out he's equal opportunity in some of his more hedonistic indulgences.



Goemon's Blood Spray than some of the more tame series. However, I wouldn't call it moody or ultraviolent like some of the OVAs. It leans toward adult and is more likely to be appreciated by old fans than newcomers. Lupin has a broad range of being a family-friendly adventure (like the recent CG movie) and a cartoon you put on when the kids are asleep, but I didn't expect this one to be closer on the scale tothan some of the more tame series. However, I wouldn't call it moody or ultraviolent like some of the OVAs. It leans toward adult and is more likely to be appreciated by old fans than newcomers. Besides, there are a ton of callbacks, and the story, especially Lupin's grandfather, depends on familiarity to pick up on the family resemblance.



Lupin Zero shares a lot of staff with Lupin the Third: Part 5 , which is one of my favorite Lupin anime ever. It also played a lot with cuts and callbacks to previous bits of Lupin canon.



Regarding that, Arsène Lupin's appearance does bring in one more appearance by a younger version of a previous cast member, with a kid version of Albert, who was originally introduced in Part 5 .



Lupin the Third: Part 5 , but it didn't occur to me that this smug little guy who looks like he walked out of an antique dollhouse was Lupin's future disgruntled ex-boyfriend.



This makes so much sense.

upin and would go on to have a bad break-up with his grandson. No wonder he grew up to be a politician and made it all of France's problem.



We can joke about it with Albert's upbringing, but that tangent about Lupin's dad and granddad are at the heart of our main character's journey here in Lupin Zero . Baby Lupin has two absolute legends of career criminals trying to dictate his life's direction. But all the kid wants to do at this point is be free to enjoy his extremely illegal hijinks with his new gun-toting best bro.

upin have a hard contrast because he thinks Lupin's rich life has made him too pampered compared to what he's gone through, but they bond over their problems and find enjoyment from the adrenaline-inducing stunts they pull together.

upin. Rather, the postulation is that finding the Jigen to his Lupin III ultimately made him...Lupin III.





It's fun to use such established archetypical classic characters, whose framing of their partnership would inform so many later anime. It also results in more than a few adorably sweet scenes between the duo.



upin's housemaid pseudo-mom, who is probably the most normal adult in his life. Even if she's so relentlessly strict, she's not afraid to point a gun at the young master's BFF.

Lupin Zero has quite a bit of action to live up to its thrilling nature. Though I wouldn't say it's the best compared to other Lupins , it lives up to its name serviceably enough with an occasional great moment. Overall, the animation is watchable, and the cartoony style allows for more dynamic movement for both action and comedy.

Zero is happy to be an absolute cartoon most of the time otherwise.



It's appropriate, given the style of the franchise's genesis, and I love the way Lupin Zero looks overall. It does a great job putting polished-out new takes on classic Lupin-styled designs, while effects with tone and grain sell some more of the old-school atmosphere.



Lupin ; many of the episodes feature wild or out-there plots as part of its overall pastiche, but it's usually heartfelt about inviting the viewers to have a good time.

Zero . Possibly more so since you need to accept that a couple of twelve-year-olds are getting professionally mixed up in high-intensity train heists or military bootlegging operations.



Lupin Zero , a lot of what works best is what stays the same. They're still the characters we know and love, and what Zero adds doesn't feel out of place—often going out of its way to reinforce those known characteristics.



Lupin Zero juggles those tones more successfully, on par with Part 5 , if less dense. It being episode-based, as opposed to something like a movie, helps the switch-ups between cartoony criminal action and heavier backstory deployment come off as less dissonant. And it's still weaving an overall arc through all that, thanks to building on the Lupin/Jigen relationship and the ultimate culmination of Yoko's plot.

Zero also means there's enough thread to hold all six episodes together. It leaves things off with a real sense of growth for something already pretty vintage.

upin I and the contest for his inheritance). Still, the overall quality was consistent enough that I had no problem bingeing all six episodes in one go. I don't know that it's on the level of The Woman Called Fujiko Mine in terms of using its hypothetical prequel status to dig into the denser ideas of what a backstory even means for iconic characters like this. But barring that, it feels like a solid Lupin entry and offers a few fresh perspectives on the legendary thief's motivations.

Part IV to get a vibe if you're looking for a more modern yet classic take on the series. However, Lupin doesn't have to be amazing to be entertaining. This fresh blood has enough confidence to feel at home.

