Yu Yu Hakusho Comes to GRAND SUMMONERS in New Collaboration

It's a sexy kigurumi death match when Shūichi Kagaya finds himself transformed into a giant mascot character and entangled with fellow student Clair Aoki. Oh, and sometimes Clair climbs inside Shūichi and gets all up in his sinewy muscles. It's Gleipnir, ladies and gentlemen!

