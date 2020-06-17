Advertorial
Yu Yu Hakusho Comes to GRAND SUMMONERS in New Collaboration
by Good Smile Company (Paid Advertisement),
GRAND SUMMONERS brings more surprises with a new collaboration with the popular Shonen anime series Yu Yu Hakusho.
Yu Yu Hakusho Crossover Highlights
Newcomers and long-time fans of GRAND SUMMONERS an get a Yu Yu Hakusho ★5 unit for FREE! Highlights include:
- Get a Yu Yu Hakusho ★5 unit (fully voiced) for free!
-Summon Yusuke Urameshi, Kazuma Kuwabara, Kurama, Hiei, and Younger Toguro fully voiced by original cast
-Upgrade Yu Yu Hakusho characters' LUCK!
-Yu Yu Hakusho inspired Equipment Summons and story event
-Yu Yu Hakusho chat stickers and rewards!
Yu Yu Hakusho Crossover Highlights
Yusuke Urameshi, Kazuma Kuwabara, Kurama, Hiei, and Younger Toguro can also be summoned, as well as Yu Yu Hakusho-inspired equipment! Players will also receive adorable chat stickers and can play the exclusive Yu Yu Hakusho story event!
Join Yu Yu Hakusho's Daily Instant Win Campaign!
During the Yu Yu Hakusho Crossover, players can visit Grand Summoners Twitter page to take part in our Daily Instant Win Campaign!
Play everyday for a chance to win a $100 Amazon Gift Card or 300 x Crystals for Grand Summoners!
Follow @GRDSMN_GLOBAL
What is GRAND SUMMONERS
Grand Summoners is an Epic Anime RPG with heated, real-time RPG battles -- all in cutting-edge Pixel Art graphics!
Questing in Multiplayer is also a blast, in which 4 players will work together to defeat bosses. The Arena features PvP content in which players face-off using their best units and equips, while players can also compete in Raids for valuable rewards!
But Grand Summoners' single-player content is just as memorable, featuring an epic Main Story mode spanning over 50 hours of gameplay, with new events added on weekly. Players can earn over 1,000 Crystals by completing all single-player missions combined!
Top 10 Tips for Grand Summoners
Main Story Digest
Get a Yu Yu Hakusho unit for Free!
Players can get a 5-star Yu Yu Hakusho unit for free on day one of the crossover just by logging in! Every player will be able to summon one of five Yu Yu Hakusho units with their free 5-star crossover summon ticket.
Anime-Inspired High Quality Unit Artwork:
Illustrations that look like they're straight from the Anime series bring the Yu Yu Hakusho characters to life!
Upgrade Yu Yu Hakusho characters' LUCK!
For the first time ever in Grand Summoners, all five units can be upgraded to 120 LUCK! By completing special Yu Yu Hakusho advanced quests, players can collect LUCK gems to MAX their LUCK to 120 -- which earns more rare item drops during quests.
Free Yu Yu Hakusho-inspired equipment
Get limited-time Yu Yu Hakusho-inspired equipment items for Yusuke Urameshi and Kazuma Kuwabara! These can be obtained by playing the exclusive Yu Yu Hakusho event.
• Puu
• The Sword of Trials
Unleash Kurama, Hiei, and Younger Toguro's power with their rare summon-exclusive equipment!
Yu Yu Hakusho fans can unlock crossover units' true powers by summoning Yu Yu Hakusho equipment items! Endow units with Yu Yu Hakusho-infused powers with must-have equipment items inspired by Kurama, Hiei and the Toguro brothers!
Limited Yu Yu Hakusho Equipment:
Kurama's Whip (Magic ★5)
Hiei's Sword (Physical ★5)
Older Toguro (Physical ★5)
Communicate with friends through the Yu Yu Hakusho Chat Stickers
Talk with friends using chibi-style illustrated Yu Yu Hakusho chat stickers! Complete the collection of key Yu Yu Hakusho moments in chat sticker form, including Yusuke Urameshi, Kazuma Kuwabara, Yoko Kurama, Hiei, and Younger Toguro!
• Login during the Yu Yu Hakusho crossover to obtain exclusive Yu Yu Hakusho Chat Stickers
• Play the Yu Yu Hakusho quests and trade “Monster's Soul” for chat stickers, crossover equipment, rare items and more!
Crossover Fully Voiced by Yu Yu Hakusho's Original Cast:
The Yu Yu Hakusho crossover features all-new voiceovers from the original voice actors. Collect all five crossover units to listen to their iconic anime catchphrases and original character lines in Japanese!
Yusuke Urameshi, voiced by Nozomu Sasaki
Kazuma Kuwabara, voiced by Shigeru Chiba
Kurama, voiced by Megumi Ogata
Yoko Kurama, voiced by Shigeru Nakahara
Hiei, voiced by Nobuyuki Hiyama
Younger Toguro, voiced by Tesshō Genda
Play GRAND SUMMONERS!
Experience the RPG action and don't miss the epic Shield Hero crossover. Play GRAND SUMMONERS today on iOS and Android. You may also visit our website for more and follow us on: Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and Youtube.
