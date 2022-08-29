Advertorial
From the TV anime, JUJUTSU KAISEN, Maki Zen'in will be released by Kotobukiya as a scale figure!
by Kotobukiya (Paid Advertisement),
Maki Zen'in comes to life in a powerful stance gripping the special grade cursed tool Playful Cloud.
Extra attention was paid to the flow of her hair and wrinkles in her outfit, making for an incredible sculpt that overflows with energy.
This figure perfectly captures Maki's nimble and dynamic fighting style.
The base design uses the character's signature colors to recreate the series' atmosphere.
Display her with Toge Inumaki and Panda to recreate the world of JUJUTSU KAISEN!
Complete the JUJUTSU KAISEN gang and pre-order Maki Zen'in HERE.
© Gege Akutami/Shueisha, JUJUTSU KAISEN Project.
