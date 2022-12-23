Advertorial
The Last Rockstars - When Four Rock Legends Come Together
by A-List Media Entertainment (Paid Advertisement),
THE LAST ROCKSTARS, an international supergroup composed of YOSHIKI, HYDE, SUGIZO, and MIYAVI, is ready to take the stage in America! During the past couple of years, there has been a growing global appreciation for Japanese entertainment from anime, to live action dramas, to comic books.
Even when it comes to music that specifically comes from Japan, there have been defining examples in the fields of techno and pop music thanks to advanced software as well as a variety of different pop idol groups respectively. However, America doesn't typically get many opportunities to see the rock music side of Japan.
On November 11, 2022 in the middle of Tokyo, four figures announced to the world that they were ready to preserve the very spirit of rock music. The band has already announced a Live Debut Tour in early 2023 and a new single due December 23.
The leader of the group is YOSHIKI, named “one of the most influential musicians and composers in Japanese history” according to the news website Consequence of Sound. Not only is he responsible for composing multiple Hollywood soundtracks and the official theme song for the Golden Globe awards, but he's also headlined some of the world's greatest stages including Madison Square Garden, Carnegie Hall, and Wembley Arena. To anime fans, he's known for composing theme songs for Attack on Titan, Buddha: The Great Departure, and Saint Seiya: Legend of Sanctuary.
HYDE's powerful vocals have earned him the admiration of millions worldwide. With success as a solo artist and as the vocalist of popular bands like L'Arc-en-Ciel and VAMPS, he has toured the world multiple times and created music for Fullmetal Alchemist, Blood+, DARLING in the FRANXX, and other popular anime series. He recently teamed with YOSHIKI for the Attack on Titan S3 opening “Red Swan”.
SUGIZO has performed globally with LUNA SEA and X JAPAN and even the U.K.'s JUNO REACTOR. The multi-talented artist produced music for the 2019 Mobile Suit Gundam: The Origin: Advent of the Red Comet anime.
Guitarist MIYAVI, famously known as the “samurai guitarist” for his signature slap-style, will join them on stage and in the studio as they record new songs for the tour. In addition to performing the Tribe Nine opening theme, the guitarist made a huge number of musical contributions to the anime ID:INVADED and he portrayed Byakuya Kuchiki in the Bleach live action movie.
These artists arguably helped pioneer Japanese Rock music and made it what it is today. If you've been plugged into the global music scene at all, it's almost impossible to not hear their names connected to the most popular anime titles or collaborations with hot Western musicians. Not only have they contributed to so many events and projects outside of their home country, but they've also put in effort to build a strong bond with their individual fans as solo artists across multiple tours.
Individually, each of these men are musical titans in their own right. YOSHIKI has even compared their team-up to “The Avengers”. So what happens when such extraordinary talents come together of their own accord, unified under a single, powerful idea? On paper, THE LAST ROCKSTARS sound like a group right out of their very own anime.
Coming to Tokyo, New York and Los Angeles in early 2023, we have the opportunity to see how this band takes that first step. Will fans feel the raw weight and determination of the challenges that lie ahead for this group? Will the new songs they debut reach a new level of quality that might not have been seen before? The only way to find out is probably to be there if you're in America. Tickets are on sale now for Hammerstein Ballroom in New York on February 3rd and 4th with another showing at the Hollywood Palladium in Los Angeles on February 10th. Get them now while you can so you can catch the beginning of this journey live!
THE LAST ROCKSTARS
LIVE DEBUT 2023
Friday Feb 3 - NYC / Hammerstein Ballroom
Saturday Feb 4 - NYC / Hammerstein Ballroom
Saturday Feb. 10 - L.A. / Hollywood Palladium
https://www.ticketmaster.com/the-last-rockstars-tickets/artist/2951210
Watch the teaser video on YouTube!
Official Website: https://thelastrockstars.net/
Twitter: https://twitter.com/LAST_ROCKSTARS
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/TheLastRockstars
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/TheLastRockstars
discuss this in the forum |