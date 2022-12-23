The Last Rockstars - When Four Rock Legends Come Together

THE LAST ROCKSTARS, an international supergroup composed of YOSHIKI, HYDE, SUGIZO, and MIYAVI, is ready to take the stage in America!

― THE LAST ROCKSTARS, an international supergroup composed of YOSHIKI, HYDE, SUGIZO, and MIYAVI, is ready to take the stage in America! During the past couple of years, there has been a growing global appreciation for Japanese entertainment from anime, to live action ...