Advertorial
by Leftfield Media (Paid Advertisement),
It's that time of year again for Anime Frontier, the largest anime convention in North Texas! Presented by Crunchyroll! Get your tickets now and experience all the fun over at Fort Worth Convention Center from December 6th to the 8th. Experience three full days of exhibits, exclusive premieres, and special events all showcasing some of the next big things to come out of Japanese entertainment. Anime Frontier promises a fun filled weekend where we bring anime creators, actors, and fans of all ages to the beating heart of North Texas.
When we say all ages, we mean it as this year also marks the inauguration for Anime Frontier Jr.! There's so many exciting things to do at Anime Frontier, you could find yourself bouncing all over the place with you and your kids, but now there's a special area where the young ones can have fun while you recharge. Anime Frontier Jr. is an area that will feature special meet and greets with characters like Annie, Anime Frontier's mascot and more. Activities include everything from anime inspired crafting centers run by the UNT Anime Club and Marci Peschk to Kawaii Storytime with the McKinney Public Library. There are even free play spots for the kids run by the YMCA of DFW where they can practice their ninja skills and Kamehameha's. Anime Frontier is offering special discount badges for kids at only $16 alongside family deals that include two adult three day badges with one kid badge. Kids are even allowed free admission on Sunday so there's no excuse to not bring the little ones and indulge alongside them in the copious amounts of events and panels that celebrate all things anime.
Check out Anime Frontier's specially curated Artist Alley, and support independent and mainstream creators from across the country. There are manga and comic creators, WEBTOON artists and professional illustrators drawing your favorite character in their own unique style. Or maybe you'll come across some original work that you've never seen before? But if you're looking for something a little bit more 3D, then get an eyeful of the dozens upon dozens of cosplayers occupying the convention center both on the convention floor or the main stage during the incredibly exciting Cosplay Masquerade competition where people will be judged for a variety of different categories.
Anime Frontier's Wild West Idol Fest will showcase local idols, performing some of your favorite songs from Anime to K-Pop, and more! However, if digital idols are more your speed, then you'll be happy to know the Anime Frontier is showcasing Vtuber talent from the popular agency industry, hololive. Come see FUWAMOCO for a live Q&A and a karaoke concert, or maybe you'd like to join Canadian based Vtubing talents from Phase Connect as they take centerstage for their Rockin' Rodeo Relay concert.
But of course, what would an anime convention be without its guests and anime premieres? With several premieres from Crunchyroll and HIDIVE, anime premieres will be happening all weekend! Aniplex of America will even be bringing the English dub North American premiere of Rascal Does Not Dream of a Dreaming Girl! Crunchyroll is set to premiere several highly anticipated titles alongside panels that break down things behind-the-scenes, offering insight into what it means to work in the anime industry. Anime Frontier is hosting a plethora of guests from the staff to the hit anime series That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime, to the crew behind Bang Zoom Studios, the company responsible for some of your favorite anime dubs. Not only will they be in charge of panels that offer a behind-the-scenes look into the voice acting world, but Bang Zoom Studios will also be hosting a voice acting audition competition!
All of this is just the tip of the iceberg for Anime Frontier! Badges are still available for purchase now and you better grab them while you can, especially with those family deals.
You can purchase these tickets at Anime Frontier's official website in the form of either a day pass, a three day pass, kid badges or Premium badges that offer special perks. End 2024 on a high note by attending one of the final major anime conventions of the year!
