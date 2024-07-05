Studio Bones Brings Plenty of Passion to Gachiakuta Adaptation

©裏那圭・晏童秀吉・講談社／「ガチアクタ」製作委員会

Studio Bones is one of the most established and highly respected animation studios in the industry. They are responsible for modern classics that still live rent-free in the minds of anime fans everywhere from, toto, to even more recently with. Their new anime project announcement is a massive deal. So in a crowded hall of people, all of us waiting with bated breath,, Bones, and Avex came together to announce what they had in store.

What we have to look forward to is an anime adaptation of the manga Gachiakuta , created by Kei Urana . I had never heard of this series and it didn't seem like I was alone in that, as noted by the panel host TheAnimeMan. Among fans, the series is known for its unique and distinct art style. The visuals are striking with their rough angles and hard shading, and they also stand out because a lot of the background work has additional visuals done by professional graffiti artist Hideyoshi Andou. Urana and Andou make an excellent tag team, as their art styles complement each other, and when the panel played a video featuring both of them, it became clear that that's not all. Everything from their similar fashion sense to their attitudes seems like a match made in heaven. You can tell there's a real passion behind this series; Urana explains that she practically dances as she draws and the animation staff want to do everything they can to translate that verve to the TV screen.