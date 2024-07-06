The Beauty of Takarazuka Transcends Borders

Theatre fans received a rare treat on Day 2 of Anime Expo with the On Stage & Beyond panel, which featured two very special guests—Takarazuka Revue veterans Hiroki Nanami and Urara Reimi. For those unfamiliar, the Takarazuka Revue is an all-female musical theatre troupe known for its beautiful costumes, elaborate musical numbers, and elegant dance routines. Founded in Takarazuka, Japan in 1913, it is now one of the country's largest troupes, with members split into one of five sub-troupes. Actresses play both male and female parts, with members specializing and training extensively in each.

First to greet the crowd was Nanami, who was a member of the Takarazuka Revue from 2003 to 2019. She specialized as an otokoyaku (male role specialist) and delivered classic roles like Scarlet in productions of Gone with the Wind and Oscar in The Rose of Versailles . She has since gone on to be a stage actor, voice actor , and singer, delivering roles like Abyss Razor in Mashle: Magic and Muscles , and Edil in Helck , where she also performed the opening theme. Rewriting industry standards, she still frequently plays male roles on stage even in co-ed casts—she recently performed as Joe Shimamura in the stage production of Cyborg 009 .

Asked what led her to the Takarazuka Revue, she said that she grew up in the countryside where she never had the chance to attend performances. After watching a Takarazuka Revue production of Gone with the Wind on TV, she became enamored with Yūki Amami 's portrayal of Rhett Butler. “Lightning struck through me,” she said. “It made me want to pursue this.”

Next up was Reimi, who was a Takarazuka Revue member from 2009 until 2017. She specialized as a musumeyaku (female role specialist) and starred in productions like Valencian Passion and Sanctuary. She continues to act on stage, along with voice work. Talking about her inspiration to audition for the troupe, she said that her mother had taken her to a show when she was in the fifth grade. “The performers gave me a lot of energy and it made me really happy. I wanted to be on the side of giving energy to people.”

Like many production companies, members of the Takarazuka Revue are required to go through a lengthy audition process. Once selected, they attend a two-year training program. Thinking back to her initial audition, Reimi said she was struck by the realization that everyone there had the same dream of wanting to join the Revue. “I was overwhelmed by the pure energy and passion of these people. But after this subsided, I realized, 'I'm here too! I'm passionate about this too!' It gave me the energy to project my voice.”

Nanami confessed that she had failed the first time she auditioned. “I was raised in the countryside, so I didn't have any classes available to me to prepare for the Takarazuka Revue exam.” She started attending a prep school 2.5 hours away, committing five hours each time. Even so, she flubbed her first audition. “My glasses flew off when I spun! I was still optimistic somehow, but I didn't make it. The second time, I had the strong will to think I'd make it this time. It pushed me to be able to get it.” As for a post-exam celebration, “I have a sweet tooth. I was dieting to prepare for the exam, so afterward, we got a big cake and I just shoveled into it,” she laughed.

The panelists were asked to talk about their most memorable roles. For Nanami, it was Lady Oscar from The Rose of Versailles . “Growing up, I loved reading the manga… I was very honored to be in the show, and to play my favorite character. Being able to say my favorite lines and scream them on stage gave me so much energy.”

For Reimi, her most memorable role was Clara from Winged People. The production follows composers Johannes Brahms and Franz Schubert , as well as the latter's wife Clara. “This was a turning point in my career and made me love acting.”

Nanami also talked about how she prepared to perform as the otokoyaku, or the male role. She mentioned that it often takes a long time to master the otokoyaku role, saying that it takes ten years just for the mannerisms and movements to become second nature. She added, to the delight of the panel audience, “The male role is of course never complete without the musumeyaku next to him. Because we're both women, we need an extra push to make it believable. The musumeyaku casts a spell on the otokoyaku to make it more believable, to make him appear more manly.”

“Because we're wearing dresses a lot of the time, our upper body is very important,” Reimi added. “I focus on my back and my arms a lot.”

“And the skirt movement,” Nanami chimed in, coaxing Reimi to stand up and mimic swishing a long skirt back and forth.

The two also talked about the conditioning they did to stay stage ready For Reimi, it was stretching to keep herself flexible. For Nanami, she added that it really helped going through the intense two-year training program. She said they were all required to practice ballet, modern dance, traditional Japanese dance, piano, acting, and singing. “It's all to build you as an actor,” she said. “After two years, you can finally perform on stage. When I perform, I focus on the angles in my outstretched arms because it adds to the beauty and makes it stand out. I also do weight training because I need to be able to lift the female lead.”

The most thrilling part of the panel was when the two actresses were asked to show the audience a movement that encapsulated their roles. Nanami thought for a bit and stood up, taking her jacket off. In a deft movement, she slung her jacket back on, adjusting it while grinning at the fawning audience. Next up was Reimi, who conspired with Nanami to help her pose. The audience shrieked in delight as Nanami spun Reimi by the waist, dipping her in an elegant pose that ended in an outstretched arm.

As a final treat for the attendees, the actresses were asked to lead the crowd in a short posing workshop. Nanami showed the audience how to smolder with their chin in their hand, while Reimi demonstrated another dip that involved both actresses elongating their arms into exaggerated lines.