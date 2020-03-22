My Next Life as a Villainess: All Routes Lead to Doom! Anime Listed With 12 Episodes

The official website for the anime of Satoru Yamaguchi and Nami Hidaka 's My Next Life as a Villainess: All Routes Lead to Doom! ( Otome Game no Hametsu Flag Shika Nai Akuyaku Reijō ni Tensei Shiteshimatta... ) light novels listed the anime's Blu-ray Disc release on Sunday. The anime will have four three-episode volumes which will ship every month from May 27 to August 26. Each volume will include a bonus DVD-ROM with a Fortune Lover (the fictional in-story game) demo as a mini PC game, centering on Gerald, Keith, Alan, or Nicol.

J-Novel Club is digitally publishing the novels, and it describes the story:

After hitting her head particularly hard one day, Duke Claes' daughter, Katarina, suddenly recalls all the memories of her past life: that of a teenage Japanese girl. Just before her untimely death, this girl recalls playing an otome game... that is exactly like the world she's living in now! She is now Katarina Claes, the antagonist of the otome game, who nastily hounded the protagonist until the end. Knowing all the possible outcomes of the game, she realizes that every single possible route ends with Katarina being murdered or exiled! In order to avoid these Catastrophic Bad Ends, she has to use her knowledge of the game and her own wiles, starting with breaking off this engagement with the prince... Will Katarina survive while making her way through this world, where bad flags trip at every turn? Find out in this reverse-harem rom-com, led by everybody's favorite villainess!

Keisuke Inoue ( Ao-chan Can't Study! ) is directing the series at SILVER LINK . Megumi Shimizu ( Butlers x Battlers , Snow White with the Red Hair ) is overseeing the series scripts, and Miwa Oshima ( Ao-chan Can't Study! , Baka and Test - Summon the Beasts ) is adapting Nami Hidaka 's character designs for animation. The duo angela are performing the opening theme song "Shōjo no Route wa Hitotsu Janai!" (There Isn't Just One Route for a Girl!). Shouta Aoi is performing the ending theme song "Bad End."

The anime will premiere on April 4 at 25:30 (effectively, April 5 at 1:30 a.m.) on the Tokyo MX and BS11 channels, and then it will run on MBS , J Tele, and other venues. Crunchyroll will stream the anime as it airs in Japan.