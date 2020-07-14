6th Spinoff Chapter for Kimi ni Todoke Manga Debuts in August

The August issue of Shueiosha's Bessatsu Margaret revealed on Monday that the magazine's next issue will publish the sixth chapter of Karuho Shiina 's Kimi ni Todoke Bangaihen ~Unmei no Hito~ ( Kimi ni Todoke Spinoff: Soulmate) spinoff manga on August 11. The new chapter will focus on Kurumi as she spends a night in Eiji's room.

The first 50-page spinoff chapter debuted in Bessatsu Margaret in April 2018, and the second chapter debuted in October 2018. The third chapter debuted on March 13. The fourth chapter debuted in July 2019, and the fifth chapter debuted in October 2019. The spinoff series' first compiled book volume shipped last September.

Shiina began the main Kimi ni Todoke manga in Bessatsu Margaret in 2006, and ended it in November 2017. Shueisha published the manga's 30th and final compiled book volume in March 2018.

The manga tells the story of Sawako Kuronuma, nicknamed Sadako (from The Ring ) because her long black hair and pale skin makes her appear gloomy. The popular Shōta Kazahaya builds a friendship with Sawako that blossoms into romance.

The series has consistently ranked among the top-selling manga in Japan. Viz Media publishes the English version of the manga, and published the 30th volume last December.