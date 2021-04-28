Jank Runk Family Manga Returns from Hiatus on May 11

This year's 10th issue of Akita Shoten 's Young Champion magazine announced on Tuesday that Hiroshi Takahashi 's Jank Runk Family manga will return from its hiatus in the magazine's next issue on May 11.

The manga went on hiatus in November.

The manga launched its "third part" in April 2020.

Takahashi launched the manga in Young Champion magazine in September 2016. He ended the manga's first part in March 2018 and concluded the second part in August 2019.

The manga is a crossover with the OREN'S manga, which artist Yanse Kazu and Takahashi launched in September 2015 in Akita Shoten 's Bessatsu Young Champion magazine. The OREN'S manga is set in the aftermath of a great disaster, and depicts the struggle for survival of men.

Takahashi's Crows manga ran for 26 volumes, and Digital Manga Publishing partially published its sequel manga Worst in English. Crows also inspired a two-episode anime OVA adaptation in 1994, titled Kōkō Butō Den Crows .