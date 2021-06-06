My Hero Academia The Movie: World Heroes' Mission Anime Unveils New Visual

The official website for My Hero Academia THE MOVIE: World Heroes' Mission , the third anime film in the franchise , revealed a new visual for the film on Monday.

The film will open in Japan on August 6. A video released on Saturday teases that in the film's story, Deku will be wanted by authorities for mass murder. Additionally, the film will feature an incident that involves the whole world. The narration on the teaser states, "the time limit until the world destruction crisis is two hours."

The film will feature an original story. Original manga creator Kōhei Horikoshi will again serve as chief supervisor and original character designer.

Kenji Nagasaki is returning from the television series and two previous films in the franchise to direct the new film at BONES . Other returning staff members include scriptwriter Yousuke Kuroda , character designer Yoshihiko Umakoshi , and composer Yuki Hayashi .

The My Hero Academia: Two Heroes film opened in Japan in July 2018. The second film, My Hero Academia: Heroes Rising ( Boku no Hero Academia the Movie -Heroes: Rising- ), opened in Japan in December 2019. Funimation screened the film in the United States and Canada, where it ranked at #1 in the United States box office when it opened on February 26.