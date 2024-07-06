Garden of Remembrance Anime Short Unveils Main Visual

ANN's coverage of Anime Expo 2024 sponsored by Yen Press and Ize Press!

Avex Pictures revealed during its panel at Anime Expo on Friday the main visual for Naoko Yamada 's Garden of Remembrance original anime short film.

Image via Science Saru's X/Twitter account © Garden of Remembrance -二つの部屋と花の庭-製作委員会

The film screened at the panel.

GKIDS has licensed the short film.

Yamada and Science SARU first previewed the anime at Annecy International Animation Film Festival in 2022 as part of the festival's Work in Progress track for ongoing productions. Yamada then presented the short film's world premiere at the Scotland Loves Anime event in October 2022. The film also had a special screening at Annecy in 2023. The film is slated for release in Japan in 2024.

Manga creator Etsuko Mizusawa ( Hello, this is Terumi. ) is the anime's original character designer. Singer-songwriter Lovely Summer-chan composed the anime's music.