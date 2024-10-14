Taito Milestones 3 Game Collection Slated for December 10 in West

Game publisher ININ announced on X (formerly Twitter ) on Thursday that Taito Milestones 3 , the third installment of the Taito Milestones game collection series, will debut digitally for Nintendo Switch in the West on December 10.

The game will launch in Japan on November 28.

The third game collection will include the following classic Taito games from the late 1980s and early 1990s:

Bubble Bobble

Rainbow Islands: The Story of Bubble Bobble 2

Rastan Saga

Rastan Saga II

Warrior Blade: Rastan Saga Episode III

Cadash

Champion Wrestler

Runark

Thunder Fox

Dead Connection

Taito released the first Taito Milestones game collection in February 2022 in Japan. ININ released the game collection in the West in April 2022. Taito Milestones 2 , the second game collection, launched in Japan and the West on August 31.