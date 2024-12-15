Campfire Cooking in Another World with My Absurd Skill Season 2 Premieres in 2025

Image via Campfire Cooking in Another World with My Absurd Skill anime's website ©江口連・オーバーラップ／MAPPA／とんでもスキル

Tondemo Skill de Isekai Hōrō Meshi

The official X (formerly) account for the television anime ofand illustrator's) light novel series announced on Sunday that the anime's second season will premiere in 2025.

The first anime season premiered by streaming exclusively in Japan on Amazon Prime Video and Hikari TV on January 10. Crunchyroll streamed the anime as it aired in Japan.

Kiyoshi Matsuda ( RE-MAIN , Kakegurui season 2, Uchitama?! Have you seen my Tama? ) directed the first anime season at MAPPA . Michiko Yokote ( Cowboy Bebop , Rurouni Kenshin , xxxHOLiC , Shirobako ) oversaw the series scripts, and Nao Ōtsu ( BEASTARS both seasons) adapted Masa 's original character designs for animation. Masato Kōda ( KonoSuba – God’s blessing on this wonderful world!! , Domestic Girlfriend ), Kana Utatane ( KanadeYUK ), and Kuricorder Quartet ( tsuritama ) composed the music.

Eguchi started publishing the novels on the "Shosetsuka ni Narō" website in 2016, and Overlap is publishing the novels in print. Overlap is also publishing K Akagishi 's manga adaptation in Japan, as well as Momo Futaba 's Tondemo Skill de Isekai Hōrō Meshi: Sui no Daibōken spinoff manga.

J-Novel Club is releasing both the light novel series and K Akagishi 's manga adaptation in English.