Blue Exorcist: The Blue Night Saga Anime to Premiere on TV on January 4

The staff for the Blue Exorcist: The Blue Night Saga , the second cours of the Blue Exorcist franchise's new anime announced its premiere date on Sunday. The new episodes will premiere on January 4 at 24:30 (effectively, January 5 at 12:30 a.m.) on Tokyo MX , BS11 , Gunma TV , and Tochigi TV before running on other channels.

The franchise's new anime has two cours (quarter of a year). The first cours titled Blue Exorcist: Beyond the Snow Saga ( Ao no Exorcist: Yuki no Hate-hen ) began airing on October 5. Crunchyroll is streaming the anime as it airs.

Returning staff members include director Daisuke Yoshida , scriptwriter Toshiya Ono , character designer and chief animation director Yurie Oohigashi , and composers Kohta Yamamoto and Hiroyuki Sawano .

Reol performed the opening theme song "Re Rescue" for the first part of the new anime. Yobahi performed the ending theme song "Tsurara."

The anime is the sequel to the Blue Exorcist: Shimane Illuminati Saga anime, which premiered in Japan on January 6. Crunchyroll streamed the anime as it aired in Japan, and also streams an English dub.