Anime News Network's Winter 2021 Anime Trailer Watchalong

Anime News Network's Winter 2021 Anime Trailer Watchalongby Lynzee Loveridge, Jacki Jing, & Mike Toole,
Anime News Network executive editor Lynzee Loveridge, video producer Jacki Jing, and Discotek producer Mike Toole sat down to watch every single anime trailer for the upcoming season. If you're still not sure what to watch, here's your chance to shotgun over 30 trailers at once. Also, don't forget that Anime News Network's Preview Guide is set to launch on January 4 where we'll be covering everything from That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime to The Promised Neverland to Sk8 the Infinity!
