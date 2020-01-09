Young Jump Launches Manga Award With Kingdom, Kaguya-sama Creators as Judges

Up to 100 million yen will be given in prizes to manga across 40 categories

Shueisha 's Weekly Young Jump is celebrating its 40th anniversary by establishing a manga competition with fellow manga publications Grand Jump and and Ultra Jump . Kingdom creator Yasuhisa Hara , Kaguya-sama: Love is War creator Aka Akasaka , Chihayafuru creator Yuki Suetsugu , and Kaiji creator Nobuyuki Fukumoto are among the judges.

The "Total Prize Money 100 Million Yen 40 Manga Prize" will distribute prize money and awards to submissions across 40 different manga genres. Up to 2.5 million yen will be given away in prizes for each category, with the grand prize winner of the category receiving 1 million yen (US$9,157). A manga can be selected for multiple categories. The winning titles will be serialized on the web manga site " Tonari no Young Jump " and the app "Yanjan!". The competition is open to pros and amateurs alike.

Submissions for the competition opened on Thursday and will be open until May 31. All submissions must be within 50 pages in length. Details on the manga categories and how to submit are on the award's official website.

Source: Mainichi Shimbun's Mantan-Web, Oricon