The Quintessential Quintuplets Celebrates Final Chapter With Wedding Ceremony Event

Your favorite girl didn't win? Don't worry, they'll all get a wedding ceremony in church

Digital artwork vendor Anique is collaborating with Negi Haruba 's The Quintessential Quintuplets ( Gotōbun no Hanayome ) manga to create a wedding ceremony for each and every one of the quintuplets across five dates in April. The announcement of this plan comes straight off the heels of the publication of the manga's final chapter on Wednesday.

Enlarged illustrations of the five girls in wedding dresses will be displayed at the Ivy Hall Glory Chapel in Shibuya from April 10 to April 14. Only "joint partners" are permitted to sign up for the event on a first-come-first-served basis. You can apply to be a "joint partner" by purchasing digital art of the girl of your choice for 1,500 yen (approximately US$13). You'll receive a digital certificate with your name written alongside creator Negi Haruba , editor Shintaro Kawakubo , and other names involved in the creation of The Quintessential Quintuplets .

Signing up as a "joint partner" will also get you access to purchasing exclusive art and merchandise. More details, including how to sign up, are on Anique's website.

Kodansha 's Weekly Shōnen Magazine has also put up new The Quintessential Quintuplets goods on its Rakuten online store to commemorate the release of the final chapter. The goods include boxes to fit every one of the manga's fourteen volumes, and clear files showing reproduced art from the manga.

The manga launched in Kodansha 's Weekly Shōnen Magazine in August 2017, and Kodansha published the manga's 13th compiled book volume on January 17. Kodansha Comics is releasing the manga in English digitally and in print, and it describes the story:

One day, a poor high school second-year named Futaro Uesugi comes across a private tutoring gig with good pay. But his pupils are his classmates!! And they're quintuplets!! A-and they're all gorgeous girls, but they're also troublemakers who hate to study and are on the verge of flunking out! And his first task is simply gaining the sisters' trust?! Every day is a party! The curtain is rising on the Nakano quintuplets' quirky romantic comedy with five times the cute!!

The manga inspired a television anime that premiered in January 2019 and aired for 12 episodes. The series is getting a second season which will premiere in October with a new director and production studio.

Source: Comic Natalie