Anime Marketing White Paper 2020: Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Gained 1.4 Million Viewers During Anime's Run

Kadokawa Game Linkage released the Anime Marketing White Paper 2020 on Thursday. The 1,302 page book compiles survey data of viewers of approximately 200 anime titles that aired on Japanese television in 2019.

The White Paper reports that between the debut of Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba 's first and last episodes, the viewership numbers increased by 1.4 million. A survey among Japanese viewers found that it was the "most satisfying" anime of 2019. The top 10 rankings are as follows:

Graphs from the sample pages indicate that the anime-viewing population in Japan is 35.15 million. There are roughly 94.57 million people in Japan aged between 5 and 69, putting the percentage of anime viewers in this age group at 37%. The number of viewers in their twenties has increased, and viewers in their forties were the largest represented group.

Additionally, the White Paper reports that 53% of viewers watch video on demand , while 47% watch anime live, indicating that streaming on demand is becoming the predominant means of consuming anime.

The White Paper costs 49,000 yen (approximately US$449) and is sold on Famitsu Intelligence Strategic Marketing's website in the form of a downloadable PDF.

Source: PR Times