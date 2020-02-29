Anime Goods Retailer Prints Exactly 1,979 Lupin III: The Castle of Cagliostro Watches For Film's 40th Anniversary

Anime goods online retailer Premico is selling exactly 1,979 watches based on the climactic showdown in the clock tower depicted in the Lupin III: The Castle of Cagliostro film. The film first released in Japan in 1979, and the goods were made to commemorate its 40th anniversary.

The silver watch comes in a special box fitted with screenshots from the film. The watch's design depicts motifs such as Lupin's gun, car, the goat crest, and silhouettes of Lupin and Count Cagliostro duking it out.

The watches cost 44,800 yen (US$406) and will be available for order on Premico's online shop from February 27 to late May.

Lupin III: The Castle of Cagliostro was the first feature film Hayao Miyazaki directed, and it features the master thief Lupin the Third , created by the manga artist Monkey Punch . In the film, Lupin and Jigen search for a counterfeiter who swindled them, and end up in the secluded country of Cagliostro. The story also involves a wicked count and an innocent princess (the latter voiced in Japanese by Sumi Shimamoto , who would play Miyazaki's heroine Nausicaä five years later).

Source: Anime! Anime!