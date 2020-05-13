Interest
The Rankings Are Out For the Most Popular Pokémon Depicted in R-18 Art on Pixiv
posted on by Kim Morrissy
Twitter user @azuraPKM1542 recently posted a ranking of the most popular Pokémon to be tagged in R-18 art on the art website pixiv, as of May 4, 2020. The rankings are revealed in the tweet below (read on at your own risk, lest your perception of these Pokémon change forever):
The English names of the Pokémon are as follows:
- Gardevoir
- Lucario
- Pikachu
- Eevee
- Zangoose
- Glaceon
- Lopunny
- Umbreon
- Charizard
- Braixen
- Kirlia
- Sylveon
- Zoroark
- Vaporeon
- Snivy
- Mawile
- Lugia
- Hypno
- Greninja
- Leafeon
- Espeon
- Blaziken
- Absol
- Goodra
- Jolteon
- Flareon
- Latias
- Typhlosion
- Vulpix
- Ditto
- Audino
- Delphox
- Meowstic
- Garchomp
- Reshiram
- Machamp
- Flygon
- Lycanroc
- Jirachi
- Riolu
- Raichu
- Serperior
- Hatterene
- Fennekin
- Mewtwo
- Primarina
- Zeraora
- Latios and Mightyena
- Ampharos
A followup tweet shows the ranking of Pokémon that receive the most R-18 art in proportion to all-ages art.
The English names are as follows:
- Hypno
- Drowzee
- Machoke
- Conkeldurr
- Machamp
- Nidoqueen
- Hatterene
- Salazzle
- Kirlia
- Skuntank
- Gardevoir
- Mudsdale
- Miltank
- Grumpig
- Lopunny
- Pheromosa
- Floatzel
- Dustox
- Tangrowth
- Goodra
- Salandit
- Sylvally
- Pangoro
- Braixen
- Nuzleaf
- Tsareena
- Tentacruel
- Eiscue
- Blaziken
- Diggersby
- Grapploct
- Tangela
- Zoroark
- Purugly
- Incineroar
- Indeedee
- Illumise
- Noivern
- Nihilego
- Luxio
- Mightyena
- Uxie
- Muk
- Weavile
- Obstagoon
- Mesprit
- Florges
- Zangoose
- Lurantis
- Zeraora
And on a more family friendly note, the most popular Pokémon to receive art on pixiv in general are as follows:
In English:
- Pikachu
- Eevee
- Lucario
- Gardevoir
- Snivy
- Glaceon
- Charizard
- Umbreon
- Flareon
- Sylveon
- Jirachi
- Raichu
- Espeon
- Mewtwo
- Vulpix
- Vaporeon
- Leafeon
- Oshawott
- Zangoose
- Jolteon
- Gengar
- Mimikyu
- Reshiram
- Latias
- Lugia
- Rowlet
- Charmander
- Bulbasaur
- Fennekin
- Pichu
- Mawile
- Greninja
- Chandelure
- Absol
- Whimsicott
- Ditto
- Piplup
- Scorbunny
- Zoroark
- Typhlosion
- Jigglypuff
- Mew
- Flygon
- Braxien
- Lopunny
- Shaymin
- Chikorita
- Serperior
- Ampharos
- Latios
