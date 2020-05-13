The Rankings Are Out For the Most Popular Pokémon Depicted in R-18 Art on Pixiv

Twitter user @azuraPKM1542 recently posted a ranking of the most popular Pokémon to be tagged in R-18 art on the art website pixiv , as of May 4, 2020. The rankings are revealed in the tweet below (read on at your own risk, lest your perception of these Pokémon change forever):

The English names of the Pokémon are as follows:

Gardevoir Lucario Pikachu Eevee Zangoose Glaceon Lopunny Umbreon Charizard Braixen Kirlia Sylveon Zoroark Vaporeon Snivy Mawile Lugia Hypno Greninja Leafeon Espeon Blaziken Absol Goodra Jolteon Flareon Latias Typhlosion Vulpix Ditto Audino Delphox Meowstic Garchomp Reshiram Machamp Flygon Lycanroc Jirachi Riolu Raichu Serperior Hatterene Fennekin Mewtwo Primarina Zeraora Latios and Mightyena Ampharos

A followup tweet shows the ranking of Pokémon that receive the most R-18 art in proportion to all-ages art.

The English names are as follows:

Hypno Drowzee Machoke Conkeldurr Machamp Nidoqueen Hatterene Salazzle Kirlia Skuntank Gardevoir Mudsdale Miltank Grumpig Lopunny Pheromosa Floatzel Dustox Tangrowth Goodra Salandit Sylvally Pangoro Braixen Nuzleaf Tsareena Tentacruel Eiscue Blaziken Diggersby Grapploct Tangela Zoroark Purugly Incineroar Indeedee Illumise Noivern Nihilego Luxio Mightyena Uxie Muk Weavile Obstagoon Mesprit Florges Zangoose Lurantis Zeraora

And on a more family friendly note, the most popular Pokémon to receive art on pixiv in general are as follows:

In English:

Pikachu Eevee Lucario Gardevoir Snivy Glaceon Charizard Umbreon Flareon Sylveon Jirachi Raichu Espeon Mewtwo Vulpix Vaporeon Leafeon Oshawott Zangoose Jolteon Gengar Mimikyu Reshiram Latias Lugia Rowlet Charmander Bulbasaur Fennekin Pichu Mawile Greninja Chandelure Absol Whimsicott Ditto Piplup Scorbunny Zoroark Typhlosion Jigglypuff Mew Flygon Braxien Lopunny Shaymin Chikorita Serperior Ampharos Latios

[Via Hachima Kikō]