The Rankings Are Out For the Most Popular Pokémon Depicted in R-18 Art on Pixiv

posted on by Kim Morrissy

Twitter user @azuraPKM1542 recently posted a ranking of the most popular Pokémon to be tagged in R-18 art on the art website pixiv, as of May 4, 2020. The rankings are revealed in the tweet below (read on at your own risk, lest your perception of these Pokémon change forever):

The English names of the Pokémon are as follows:

  1. Gardevoir
  2. Lucario
  3. Pikachu
  4. Eevee
  5. Zangoose
  6. Glaceon
  7. Lopunny
  8. Umbreon
  9. Charizard
  10. Braixen
  11. Kirlia
  12. Sylveon
  13. Zoroark
  14. Vaporeon
  15. Snivy
  16. Mawile
  17. Lugia
  18. Hypno
  19. Greninja
  20. Leafeon
  21. Espeon
  22. Blaziken
  23. Absol
  24. Goodra
  25. Jolteon
  26. Flareon
  27. Latias
  28. Typhlosion
  29. Vulpix
  30. Ditto
  31. Audino
  32. Delphox
  33. Meowstic
  34. Garchomp
  35. Reshiram
  36. Machamp
  37. Flygon
  38. Lycanroc
  39. Jirachi
  40. Riolu
  41. Raichu
  42. Serperior
  43. Hatterene
  44. Fennekin
  45. Mewtwo
  46. Primarina
  47. Zeraora
  48. Latios and Mightyena
  49. Ampharos

A followup tweet shows the ranking of Pokémon that receive the most R-18 art in proportion to all-ages art.

The English names are as follows:

  1. Hypno
  2. Drowzee
  3. Machoke
  4. Conkeldurr
  5. Machamp
  6. Nidoqueen
  7. Hatterene
  8. Salazzle
  9. Kirlia
  10. Skuntank
  11. Gardevoir
  12. Mudsdale
  13. Miltank
  14. Grumpig
  15. Lopunny
  16. Pheromosa
  17. Floatzel
  18. Dustox
  19. Tangrowth
  20. Goodra
  21. Salandit
  22. Sylvally
  23. Pangoro
  24. Braixen
  25. Nuzleaf
  26. Tsareena
  27. Tentacruel
  28. Eiscue
  29. Blaziken
  30. Diggersby
  31. Grapploct
  32. Tangela
  33. Zoroark
  34. Purugly
  35. Incineroar
  36. Indeedee
  37. Illumise
  38. Noivern
  39. Nihilego
  40. Luxio
  41. Mightyena
  42. Uxie
  43. Muk
  44. Weavile
  45. Obstagoon
  46. Mesprit
  47. Florges
  48. Zangoose
  49. Lurantis
  50. Zeraora

And on a more family friendly note, the most popular Pokémon to receive art on pixiv in general are as follows:

In English:

  1. Pikachu
  2. Eevee
  3. Lucario
  4. Gardevoir
  5. Snivy
  6. Glaceon
  7. Charizard
  8. Umbreon
  9. Flareon
  10. Sylveon
  11. Jirachi
  12. Raichu
  13. Espeon
  14. Mewtwo
  15. Vulpix
  16. Vaporeon
  17. Leafeon
  18. Oshawott
  19. Zangoose
  20. Jolteon
  21. Gengar
  22. Mimikyu
  23. Reshiram
  24. Latias
  25. Lugia
  26. Rowlet
  27. Charmander
  28. Bulbasaur
  29. Fennekin
  30. Pichu
  31. Mawile
  32. Greninja
  33. Chandelure
  34. Absol
  35. Whimsicott
  36. Ditto
  37. Piplup
  38. Scorbunny
  39. Zoroark
  40. Typhlosion
  41. Jigglypuff
  42. Mew
  43. Flygon
  44. Braxien
  45. Lopunny
  46. Shaymin
  47. Chikorita
  48. Serperior
  49. Ampharos
  50. Latios

