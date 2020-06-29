Ghost in the Shell's Motoko Makes Cover of Fashion Magazine

The iconic Ghost in the Shell character Motoko Kusanagi is making her debut on the cover of the fashion magazine anan. Ghost in the Shell: SAC_2045 character designer Ilya Kuvshinov drew the illustration on the cover for the magazine's 2,208th issue, which will go on sale on July 8.

The issue has the theme of "Experiencing the cutting edge of today's entertainment." It will feature a message by Ghost in the Shell: SAC_2045 directors Kenji Kamiyama and Shinji Aramaki about the production of the anime, as well as interviews with Motoko voice actress Atsuko Tanaka and the musician Takanori Nishikawa ( T.M. Revolution ), who is a big fan of Ghost in the Shell .

The issue will also report on the state of the entertainment industry thanks to COVID-19, with a focus on the innovations that have been prompted by the current state of the world. It will also feature articles on anime director Masaaki Yuasa 's films, the Nintendo Switch game Animal Crossing: New Horizons , and various musicians who are adapting to online music performances.

Sources: The Mainichi Shimbun's Mantan-Web, Oricon