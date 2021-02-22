Love Live! Sunshine!!'s Aqours Idols Get Live-Action Promo Video Featuring Cast

New "We Are Challengers" project also includes CD set, magazine serialization

The official Twitter account for the Love Live! franchise announced on Monday that Love Live! Sunshine!! 's idol group Aqours will get its first live-action promotional video featuring the group's real-life cast as part of a new project titled "We Are Challengers." The project will also feature a CD set as part of the newly opened "Aqours Club 2021." The CD set will include the project's theme song and live-action promotional video. The account also announced the expansion of the "Genjitsu no Yohane -Sunshine in the Mirror-" magazine serialization project.

The Love Live! Sunshine!! project was first announced in February 2015. The project's three key phrases are "Reader Participation," "Inspired by μ's," and "Seaside Town Setting." Fans chose the group's name Aqours by popular vote.

The first Love Live! Sunshine!! television anime premiered in July 2016. The second season ran from October to December 2017. The Love Live! Sunshine!! The School Idol Movie Over the Rainbow film opened in Japan in January 2019.

Aqours' "Fantastic Departure!," the theme song for the Love Live! Sunshine!! Aqours 6th LoveLive! DOME TOUR 2020 event, has been downloaded more than 100,000 times to earn a single gold certification. The single launched last July after a delay from last May due to the new coronavirus disease (COVID-19).

Love Live! Superstar!! , the franchise 's new television anime, will premiere on the public broadcaster NHK 's E-tele channel in July.

In 2010, the anime studio Sunrise, Lantis , and ASCII Media Works ' Dengeki G Magazine launched Love Live! as a self-described "ultimate user-participation project" that lets its fans vote on the future of the fictional idols in the μ's school idol group. A series of music CDs and animated music videos then followed. The first Love Live! School idol project anime series premiered in January 2013, and the second series premiered in April 2014. The Love Live! The School Idol Movie film opened in Japan in June 2015.