Naoki Urasawa Launches Drawing-Themed YouTube Channel With English Subtitles

Manga creator Naoki Urasawa ( Yawara! , Master Keaton , 20th Century Boys , Pluto ) launched a YouTube channel in April focusing on drawing. In his debut video he said that he started the channel to let inform people about his current work, his life as a manga artist, and to share drawing tips. The videos are posted with English closed caption subtitles.

His most recent video, posted on Tuesday, shows how to draw lines with a ruler, which he describes as a "basic" manga technique. The video includes a tutorial on how to draw the motion lines commonly seen in manga, as well as general advice on how to improve as an artist.

Urasawa has been drawing manga since 1981. Viz Media has published Urasawa's 20th Century Boys , 21st Century Boys , Monster , and Pluto manga. Monster inspired a television anime series in 2004-2005, and 20th Century Boys inspired a live-action trilogy film adaptation in 2008-2009. Additionally, his Yawara! A Fashionable Judo Girl manga inspired an anime series in 1989-1992, an anime film in 1992, and an anime special in 1996. An anime project based on Pluto is in the works.

He launched the Asadora! manga in October 2018. Viz Media released the manga's first volume on January 19.

