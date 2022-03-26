Former hololive VTuber Uruha Rushia's YouTube Channel Shuts Down On March 31

Talent's contract was terminated last month

Cover Corporation announced on Friday that former hololive talent Uruha Rushia's YouTube channel will shut down on March 31, 11:59 pm JST. Accordingly, all videos hosted on the channel will be "closed to the public," and channel memberships will be terminated.

[Information]

Uruha Rushia's YouTube account will be closed at 11:59 PM, March 31st (JST).

All videos and listings will also remain closed to the public.

YouTube memberships will end.



We thank you for your long-term support. https://t.co/DrpZCAsvYD — hololive Official (@hololive_En) March 25, 2022

The company announced on February 24 that it is terminating its agreement with Uruha Rushia due to contract violations. The company claimed that the talent distributed "false information to third parties and has been leaking information, including communications regarding business matters."

Uruha Rushia was a 3rd generation hololive talent who debuted on July 18, 2019. Her official English profile describes her as "a necromancer from the Underworld Academy who is not good at communicating with people. She does not want to be alone, however, which is why she talks to the spirits and the damned."

According to Playboard's data, Rushia is currently the world's top Superchat earner of all time. As of February 14, 2022, she earned approximately 379 million yen (US$3.2 million) in total. She earned 17 million yen (almost US$150,000) in January alone.

Source: hololive's official English Twitter account