13 Sentinels: Aegis Rim Mech on Standby in Akihabara Station
posted on by Kim Morrissy
Juro's mech will be displayed in station's event space from April 14-17
Vanillaware's 13 Sentinels: Aegis Rim game is promoting its Nintendo Switch port with an impressive display of protagonist Juro's mech this weekend only in Akihabara station. The mech will be on standby in the event space inside the ticket barrier of JR Akihabara station's Electric Town entrance from April 14 to 17. It will be viewable between 10am to 6pm.
【JR秋葉原駅に「機兵」現る！】— 『十三機兵防衛圏』公式 (@13sar_atlus) April 14, 2022
本日より4月17日までの期間限定で
JR秋葉原駅電気街口の改札内イベントスペースに、
鞍部十郎（CV:下野紘）の搭乗機「13番機兵」が登場！
＜実施期間＞4月14日（木）～17日（日）
＜展示時間＞10:00～18:00
お立ち寄りの際はぜひご覧ください。#十三機兵防衛圏 pic.twitter.com/wmyL8WvIlk
The game's Switch version launched in the west on April 12 and in Japan on April 14.
Source: 13 Sentinels: Aegis Rim official Japanese Twitter account