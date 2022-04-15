13 Sentinels: Aegis Rim Mech on Standby in Akihabara Station

Juro's mech will be displayed in station's event space from April 14-17

Vanillaware's 13 Sentinels: Aegis Rim game is promoting its Nintendo Switch port with an impressive display of protagonist Juro's mech this weekend only in Akihabara station. The mech will be on standby in the event space inside the ticket barrier of JR Akihabara station's Electric Town entrance from April 14 to 17. It will be viewable between 10am to 6pm.

The game's Switch version launched in the west on April 12 and in Japan on April 14.

Source: 13 Sentinels: Aegis Rim official Japanese Twitter account