JAM Project Singer Hironobu Kageyama Discusses International Popularity, COVID

In new video, Kageyama performs the single "Olympia" on acoustic guitar

Following his recent performance of the iconic Dragon Ball Z theme "Cha-La Head Cha-La" for the Anime Songs Party program, singer Hironobu Kageyama discussed his experiences performing abroad and how the COVID-19 pandemic brought about his latest album.







Use YouTube 's closed caption option to turn on subtitles for the videos

In the first video, Kageyama recounts his first performance in Brazil and how the theme song from tokusatsu series Dengeki Sentai Changeman was popular there nearly 20 years after he recorded it. In the second video, he discusses creating his latest album Hangeki no Ouchi Rock with his daughter after his live performances were cancelled due to the pandemic.

Kageyama also performed the series' second opening theme "We Gotta Power" and the ending theme song "Boku-tachi wa Tenshi datta." Beyond Dragon Ball Z , Kageyama also performed theme songs for Saint Seiya , Apocalypse Zero , Naruto Spin-Off: Rock Lee & His Ninja Pals , and more. He's the frontman of supergroup JAM Project who have also performed numerous anime theme songs.

The Anime Songs Party is a new fan-participation program. The program is seeking international participants to cover anime songs both as soloists and bands. More information can be found at its official website