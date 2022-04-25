Singer, Voice Actress Shoko Nakagawa Fails Astronaut Application

2,266 out of 4,127 individuals passed the first level of screening

Last month, voice actress and singer Shoko Nakagawa revealed that she applied to be an astronaut for the Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency ( JAXA ). Unfortunately, she made a follow-up announcement on Friday saying that she failed to pass the first level of screening. Nevertheless, she remarked "Oh well!" and said that her dream of going to space is unchanged.

2,266 out of 4,127 individuals passed the first level of screening. It is the first time in 13 years since JAXA last opened astronaut applications.

Nakagawa has previously said that her dream is to become someone who has visited both outer space and the ocean depths, referencing how in 2009, she dived 5,200 meters below sea level in a manned submersible.

Nakagawa (also known as "Shokotan") is best known as a singer, performing the theme song for such anime as Gurren Lagann , Star Blazers 2199 , Fullmetal Alchemist: Brotherhood , Punch Line , and numerous Pokémon films. She has also guest-starred in numerous Pokémon installments and has hosted the ongoing weekly children's variety show Pokémon no Uchi Atsumaru? (Meet Up at the Pokémon House?) for over six years.

Source: Nikkan Sports via Hachima Kikō