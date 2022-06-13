My Neighbor Totoro's Iconic Rain Scene Inspires Rain Clothes

Mei's raincoat in the iconic My Neighbor Totoro rain scene has inspired real-life rain clothes for kids. The outfit includes the blue raincoat, boots with a Totoro print, and a hat inspired by the Catbus and other creatures that appear in the film's opening.

The outfit went on sale in Studio Ghibli 's Donguri Kyōwakoku (Acorn Republic) stores on Saturday. It is also available through the online store. The raincoat costs 4,400 yen (US$32), the rainboots cost 3,300 yen (US$24), and the hat costs 3,960 yen (US$29).

Source: Comic Natalie