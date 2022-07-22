Initial D Taxi Strolls the Streets of Shibukawa City

Mercifully, unlike the anime, these taxis will be prioritizing safe driving

As part of its tourism initiatives, Shibukawa City in Gunma Prefecture has sponsored taxis styled after prominent cars from the Initial D anime and manga series. Three cars in total will be ferrying passengers around the city until the end of March next year. Mercifully, unlike the anime, these taxis will be prioritizing safe driving—no wicked stunts or drifting from these professionals.

Besides Takumi Fujiwara's iconic Toyota AE86, a second car will be styled after Keisuke Takahashi's Mazda RX-7, and the third shows an illustration of four characters from the series. Passengers who spend over 1,000 yen in their transport fare will get a bonus postcard with an original new illustration.

The city, which is depicted in Initial D as Takumi's hometown, launched its town revitalization program in 2008 in association with the Shibukawa Ikaho Onsen Tourism Association, the JTB Corporation travel agency, and other organizations. The city installed seven manhole covers featuring Takumi and other characters in front of Shibukawa Station, the Ikaho hot spring resort area, and other locations.

Source: Tokyo Shimbun (Tomoyuki Ikeda) via Otakomu