Voice Actress Mikako Komatsu Announces Her Pregnancy

Voice actress Mikako Komatsu announced on her Instagram account on Wednesday that she is pregnant. She stated that she has entered the stable period of her pregnancy, and that her condition may affect her schedule going forward. She said that she will try to keep working as much as her health allows.

Komatsu announced her marriage to fellow voice actor Tomoaki Maeno in May 2020. On his Twitter account, Maeno wrote that while he is nervous about becoming a first-time parent, he will continue to work hard day by day at his job.

The prolific voice actors have worked together on more than a dozen anime including Fairy gone , ClassicaLoid , Pretty Rhythm Rainbow Live , Say, "I Love You". , Dr. Stone , Gangsta. , and Yu-Gi-Oh! Zexal .

Komatsu's anime roles include Fairy gone 's Eleanor Need, Ajin 's Izumi Shimomura, Okko's Inn 's Akane Kanda, Overlord's Akane Kanda, K's Neko, ClassicaLoid 's Kanae Otowa, Gundam Build Fighters ' Sei Iori, and Zoids Wild 's Penne. She has also performed theme songs for anime such as Nisekoi , Bodacious Space Pirates , Welcome to the Ballroom , and Pretty Rhythm Rainbow Live .

Maeno's anime roles include Fire Force 's Konro Sagamiya, Drifting Dragons ' Mika, Cells at Work! 's White Blood Cell, The Disastrous Life of Saiki K. 's Makoto Teruhashi, Haikyu!! 's Makoto Shimada, STARMYU 's Shū Kōga, Yowamushi Pedal 's Juichi Fukutomi, World Trigger 's Reiji Kizaki, and Log Horizon 's Naotsugu. He has performed theme songs for anime such as Super Lovers , Utano☆Princesama Revolutions , Ensemble Stars! , and Brothers Conflict .

