Voice Actors Mikako Komatsu, Tomoaki Maeno Announce Marriage
Voice actress Mikako Komatsu announced on Tuesday that she has married fellow voice actor Tomoaki Maeno.
The prolific voice actors have worked together on more than a dozen anime including Fairy gone, ClassicaLoid, Pretty Rhythm Rainbow Live, Say, "I Love You"., Dr. Stone, Gangsta., and Yu-Gi-Oh! Zexal.
Komatsu's anime roles include Fairy gone's Eleanor Need, Ajin's Izumi Shimomura, Okko's Inn's Akane Kanda, Overlord's Akane Kanda, K's Neko, ClassicaLoid's Kanae Otowa, Gundam Build Fighters' Sei Iori, and Zoids Wild's Penne. She has also performed theme songs for anime such as Nisekoi, Bodacious Space Pirates, Welcome to the Ballroom, and Pretty Rhythm Rainbow Live.
Maeno's anime roles include Fire Force's Konro Sagamiya, Drifting Dragons' Mika, Cells at Work!'s White Blood Cell, The Disastrous Life of Saiki K.'s Makoto Teruhashi, Haikyu!!'s Makoto Shimada, STARMYU's Shū Kōga, Yowamushi Pedal's Juichi Fukutomi, World Trigger's Reiji Kizaki, and Log Horizon's Naotsugu. He has performed theme songs for anime such as Super Lovers, Utano☆Princesama Revolutions, Ensemble Stars!, and Brothers Conflict.
Sources: Hirata Office, Mikako Komatsu's Twitter account