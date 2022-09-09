Princess Tutu Announces Livestream For 20th Anniversary Event

Staff, cast read fan letters on September 25 event

The Princess Tutu anime will hold its 20th anniversary event in Tokyo's Blues Alley Japan venue on September 25. The main staff and voice actor cast will read letters from fans and discuss their memories of the series. The event will have a daytime and evening session, and mahocast will stream both sessions.

Both sessions will feature original creator and character designer Ikuko Ito , director Junichi Sato , and voice actors Nanae Katou (Ahiru/Princess Tutu) and Sachi Matsumoto (Pike). The daytime session will also feature Yuu Urata (Autor), while the evening session will feature Yuri Shiratori (Lilie). Tickets to the livestream cost 3,000 yen (about US$20).

Princess Tutu was re-released in a 15th anniversary commemorative box set in Japan in August 2017. The limited edition release included a bonus CD, a 280-page special booklet discussing the show's creation, and a 32-page booklet introducing the show's characters and music.

The series was released on DVD by AEsir Holdings in 2016. The story follows 13-year-old ballet student Ahiru, a clumsy, good-hearted and sweet girl with a big secret. The mysterious Drosselmayer morphed a young duck into a girl to give her a mission: help a Prince to get the parts of his heart back. With that in mind, she morphs into Princess Tutu, whose magical dances eases pain and purifies bad feelings.

Source: Comic Natalie