Evangelion Theme Song Singer Yoko Takahashi Holds 1st Performance in Spain in December

Evangelion theme song vocalist Yoko Takahashi will hold her first ever performance in Spain at the Manga Barcelona event in December. The event will run at the Fira Barcelona Gran Via convention center from December 8 to 11.

The singer will perform at two live shows on on December 9 and 10. She will also participate in a Q&A on December 8.

Takahashi performed the opening theme song "Cruel Angel's Thesis" and one of the "Fly to the Moon" ending theme songs for the Neon Genesis Evangelion television anime series, as well as "Soul's Refrain," the theme song of Evangelion: Death and Rebirth . She has also performed theme songs for CROSS ANGE Rondo of Angel and Dragon , Pumpkin Scissors , Shakugan no Shana , Ah! My Goddess , This Ugly Yet Beautiful World , and Aquarian Age the Movie .

