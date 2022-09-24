Interest
Paid hololive Costumes Added to Among Us for Limited Time
posted on by Kim Morrissy
You've watched your favorite hololive Virtual YouTubers betray each other in Among Us—now you can play as one of them with the new costume bundle added to the game on Tuesday. The following cosmetics are available for purchase until December 20:
- Ayunda Risu Outfit
- Ayunda Risu Hat
- Gawr Gura Outfit
- Gawr Gura Hat
- Houshou Marine Hat
- Houshou Marine Outfit
- Inugami Korone Outfit
- Inugami Korone Hat
- Moona Hoshinova Outfit
- Moona Hosinova Hat
- Nekomata Okayu Outfit
- Nekomata Okayu Hat
- Ookami Mio Outfit
- Ookami Mio Hat
- Shirakami Fubuki Outfit
- Shirakami Fubuki Hat
- Usada Pekora Hat
- Usada Pekora Outfit
- Watson Amelia Outfit
- Watson Amelia Hat
- No Thoughts Visor
- Sweepy Visor
- Smug Aura Visor
- Ah. Visor
- Hmph! Visor
- Teehee! Visor
- Bored Now Visor
- Nudge-Nudge Visor
- Marine's Eyepatch Visor
- Haha What Could Be Wrong? Visor
The cosmetics set costs 110 Stars, which can be purchased for US$9.99.
InnerSloth's multiplayer space-themed werewolf game was first released on Android and iOS in 2018, but became a viral internet sensation in 2020. A Nintendo Switch version with Japanese language compatibility was released on December 16, 2020. H2 Interactive published the Among Us: Crewmate Edition package-only version of the game in Japan for PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, and Nintendo Switch on December 16, 2021.
Source: InnerSloth's website