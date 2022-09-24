Paid hololive Costumes Added to Among Us for Limited Time

Gawr Gura, Watson Amelia, Inugami Korone, more available for 110 Stars until December 20

You've watched your favorite hololive Virtual YouTubers betray each other in Among Us —now you can play as one of them with the new costume bundle added to the game on Tuesday. The following cosmetics are available for purchase until December 20:

Ayunda Risu Outfit

Ayunda Risu Hat

Gawr Gura Outfit

Gawr Gura Hat

Houshou Marine Hat

Houshou Marine Outfit

Inugami Korone Outfit

Inugami Korone Hat

Moona Hoshinova Outfit

Moona Hosinova Hat

Nekomata Okayu Outfit

Nekomata Okayu Hat

Ookami Mio Outfit

Ookami Mio Hat

Shirakami Fubuki Outfit

Shirakami Fubuki Hat

Usada Pekora Hat

Usada Pekora Outfit

Watson Amelia Outfit

Watson Amelia Hat

No Thoughts Visor

Sweepy Visor

Smug Aura Visor

Ah. Visor

Hmph! Visor

Teehee! Visor

Bored Now Visor

Nudge-Nudge Visor

Marine's Eyepatch Visor

Haha What Could Be Wrong? Visor

The cosmetics set costs 110 Stars, which can be purchased for US$9.99.

InnerSloth's multiplayer space-themed werewolf game was first released on Android and iOS in 2018, but became a viral internet sensation in 2020. A Nintendo Switch version with Japanese language compatibility was released on December 16, 2020. H2 Interactive published the Among Us: Crewmate Edition package-only version of the game in Japan for PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, and Nintendo Switch on December 16, 2021.

Source: InnerSloth's website