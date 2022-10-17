National Federation of Health Insurance Societies Streams Web Anime

Japan's National Federation of Health Insurance Societies began streaming all four episodes of its "Kenkо̄ Takarabune Sukoyaka 7" (Wellness Treasure Ship Sukoyaka 7) web anime on Friday.

The self-described "slightly surreal masterpiece anime" follows the "Sukoyaka 7," a group based on the Seven Lucky Gods of Japanese mythology. The anime explains issues related to Japan's health insurance system in a comedic way. Every character is voiced by Tomokazu Sugita or Daisuke Sakaguchi , and they also perform the opening theme song.

The National Federation of Health Insurance Societies is also streaming an interview with Sugita and Sakaguchi, where they reflect on their experiences recording on the anime. The organization is also planning to hold a giveaway campaign for a signed mini-poster by the voice cast through Twitter at a later date.

Source: Comic Natalie