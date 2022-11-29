Uncle From Another World Tries His Hand at Sonic Frontiers

Ojisan is delighted that he can finally play a Sonic game in 3D

After announcing in July that it would collaborate with Sega 's Sonic the Hedgehog franchise , the Uncle From Another World series is making good on its promise. Kadokawa began streaming a 10-minute Sonic Frontiers Let's Play video on Monday, performed by the eponymous Ojisan ("Uncle").

Ojisan, who is voiced by Takehito Koyasu in both the anime and the Let's Play stream, shares his geekery for all things Sonic as he explores the opening minutes of the game. After spending so much time in another world, Ojisan is especially delighted that he can finally play a Sonic game in 3D.

Ojisan is depicted as a devoted Sega fan in Hotondoshindeiru 's original manga series. After returning to the real world, he asks: "Who won the 90s console wars?" The anime adaptation also contains numerous references to Sega properties.

In an amusing publicity stunt in the real world, Sega designated Ojisan the "Official Sega Uncle" last December, with a certificate to prove it.

The Let's Play stream also marks the anime's return to television, after its eighth episode was indefinitely delayed due to COVID-19. The eighth episode finally debuted in Japan last Thursday.

The anime premiered worldwide on Netflix on July 6. The anime also debuted in Japan on AT-X on July 6.

Sonic Frontiers launched for PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, and PC via Steam on November 8.

Source: Mainichi Shimbun's Mantan-Web



Disclosure: As of November 1, 2022, Kadokawa World Entertainment (KWE), a wholly owned subsidiary of Kadokawa Corporation, has agreed to acquire majority control of Anime News Network. One or more of the companies mentioned in this article are part of the Kadokawa Group of Companies.