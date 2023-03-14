Attack on Titan Shirts Invade Uniqlo U.S. Stores on March 30

The collection includes eight adult shirt designs, costing US$24.90 each

©Hajime Isayama / Kodansha Ltd.

Attack on Titan

Theanime is celebrating its recent return to TV with acollaboration. The clothing retailer announced on Monday that theUT collaboration t-shirt collection will launch in the United States on March 30.

The collection includes eight distinct designs for adult shirts, costing US$24.90 each. The designs feature iconic scenes and quotes such as Eren Yeager's and Mikasa Ackerman's memorable, “If we don't fight, we can't win.” Other gems include a scene in which Eren turns into a Titan and another in which Captain Levi Ackerman strikes a “Dedicate your heart” pose.

As with previous global rollouts, the collection will be available globally but launch dates vary by region. You can see the full selection of shirts on UNIQLO 's website, where they will also be available for online order.

Other anime shirts available from UNIQLO globally include SPY x FAMILY and One Piece .

Source: Press Release