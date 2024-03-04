Interest
Happy Hinamatsuri From the Anime World! Part II
posted on by Ken Iikura-Gross
March 3 is a time of celebration in Japan. The day, commonly known as Hinamatsuri (Dolls' Day or Girls' Day), is a day for families to break out a set of dolls representing the Emperor, Empress, attendants, and musicians and enjoy them while eating snacks.
However, the holiday goes by a second name: Momo no Sekku or Peach Festival. Why peaches? After all, peach trees blossom in April, not March. The simple answer is, when Japan used a lunar calendar, March 3 landed just after peach trees would begin blossoming. While the name is antiquated, late February to early March is also when the plum trees are in full bloom in more modern times, so there are still some beautiful flowers to enjoy for the holiday. And people within the anime and manga industry are showing off their flowers for the Peach Festival as well:
Charisma House
Chibi Maruko-chan
Doraemon
Mobile Suit Gundam Seed
Oshi no Ko
Penguin Box
Rilakkuma
Sega
Square Enix
takt op.
