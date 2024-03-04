×
Interest
Happy Hinamatsuri From the Anime World! Part II

posted on by Ken Iikura-Gross
Put your dolls out for display 'cause it's hinamatsuri in Japan!

March 3 is a time of celebration in Japan. The day, commonly known as Hinamatsuri (Dolls' Day or Girls' Day), is a day for families to break out a set of dolls representing the Emperor, Empress, attendants, and musicians and enjoy them while eating snacks.

However, the holiday goes by a second name: Momo no Sekku or Peach Festival. Why peaches? After all, peach trees blossom in April, not March. The simple answer is, when Japan used a lunar calendar, March 3 landed just after peach trees would begin blossoming. While the name is antiquated, late February to early March is also when the plum trees are in full bloom in more modern times, so there are still some beautiful flowers to enjoy for the holiday. And people within the anime and manga industry are showing off their flowers for the Peach Festival as well:

Charisma House

ghtjtqib0ae2d55
Image via twitter.com
©DAZED CO.LTD. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED

Chibi Maruko-chan

ghtrjqsb0aanyb_
Image via twitter.com
©S.P/N.A

Doraemon

ghpcrnfbeaablsg
Image via twitter.com
©藤子プロ・小学館 ©オバケのQ太郎／藤子プロ・藤子スタジオ

Mobile Suit Gundam Seed

gcinlv9bgaarh64
Image via twitter.com
©創通・サンライズ

Oshi no Ko

gg3d_d6beaac5pe
Image via twitter.com
©赤坂アカ・横倉メンゴ／集英社

Penguin Box

ghlq9lyaaaanomh
Image via twitter.com
©ペンギンボックス

Rilakkuma

ghttujgbaaah8t6
Image via twitter.com
©SAN-X

Sega

ghvz-mrasaacoza
Image via twitter.com
©SEGA

Square Enix

ghlme_lbaaafzdv
Image via twitter.com
© SQUARE ENIX

takt op.

ghzejeobaaaervb
Image via twitter.com
©DeNA/takt op. game partners

Did we miss any Hinamatsuri greetings? Feel free to let us know in our forums or by email!

follow-up of Happy Hinamatsuri From the Anime World! Part I
