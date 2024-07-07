×
Happy Tanabata From the Anime World! Part III

posted on by Ken Iikura-Gross
Break out some bamboo & decorate it with your wishes

The days leading up to July 7 in Japan are a sight to behold — kinda like, but slightly different from, Christmas decorations. Communities will often set up bamboo shoots and decorate them with children's wishes. It's a colorful display and gives us a look into the dreams and aspirations of many different people. And even the anime and manga world are filled with people and characters with dreams and wishes, like the successful start of a new series. So, let's take a look at those wishes.

The Apothecary Diaries

apothecary_01
Image via x.com
©日向夏・イマジカインフォス／「薬屋のひとりごと」製作委員

Chibi Maruko-chan

maruko_01
Image via x.com
©S.P/N.A

🎋The Tanabata Festival is being held in Shimizu, Shizuoka Prefecture again this year✨There are lots of beautiful bamboo decorations.✨✨
Date and time: Thursday, July 4 to Sunday, July 7, 2024, 11:00-20:00
※ 5th (Fri) and 6th (Sat) until 21:00
Location:
Shimizu Station Front Ginza Shopping Street, Shimizu Ginza Shopping Street, Shimizu Station Ejiriguchi Yottekoma Shopping Street, Chuo Ginza Shopping Street

https://shimizutanabata.com/

Ghibli Park

She will be waiting with Baron until Tanabata.

Ghost Cat Anzu

ghost_cat_01
Image via x.com
©いましろたかし・講談社／化け猫あんずちゃん製作委員会

Granblue Fantasy

granblue_01
Image via x.com
©Cygames, Inc.

Idolish 7

idolish_01
Image via x.com
©アイドリッシュセブン

Quiz! Who drew the King Pudding? ~Tanabata Special Edition~

Kinnikuman: Perfect Origin Arc

kinnikuman_01
Image via x.com
©ゆでたまご／集英社・キン肉マン製作委員会

Marza Animation Planet

marza_01
Image via x.com
©2024 MARZA ANIMATION PLANET INC.

Toshima City Tokiwa-so Manga Museum

tokiwa_01
Image via x.com
© 2019-2024 トキワ荘マンガミュージアム
tokiwa_02
Image via x.com
© 2019-2024 トキワ荘マンガミュージアム

Saki Fujita

Today, July 7th
The TV anime My Deer Friend Nokotan will start broadcasting!
I am voicing Toshi Torako🐯

ABEMA is currently airing the first episode 24 hours.

#しかのこ [Shika no ko]
#しかのこのこのここしたんたん [My Deer Friend Nokotan]

(Koshi･᷅ὢ･᷄) No matter how many deer come,
I'll take them on!!

Nokotan's horns are so impressive
Han-chan is so cute

Sesame Street

sesame_street_01
Image via x.com
TM and © 2023 Sesame Workshop

Shake-O

shake-o_01
Image via x.com
©鮭夫

Did we miss any Tanabata greetings? Feel free to let us know in our forums or by email!

