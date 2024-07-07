Interest
Happy Tanabata From the Anime World! Part III
posted on by Ken Iikura-Gross
The days leading up to July 7 in Japan are a sight to behold — kinda like, but slightly different from, Christmas decorations. Communities will often set up bamboo shoots and decorate them with children's wishes. It's a colorful display and gives us a look into the dreams and aspirations of many different people. And even the anime and manga world are filled with people and characters with dreams and wishes, like the successful start of a new series. So, let's take a look at those wishes.
The Apothecary Diaries
Chibi Maruko-chan
🎋今年も静岡県清水では七夕祭りが開催されています✨素敵な竹飾りがたくさん✨✨— ちびまる子ちゃん【公式】 (@tweet_maruko) July 4, 2024
開催日時:令和6年7月4日（木）～ 7日（日）の4日間 11:00～20:00
※5日(金)・6日(土)は21:00まで
会場
清水駅前銀座商店街・清水銀座商店街・清水駅江尻口よってこ商店街・中央銀座商店街https://t.co/Md5RCJd8OJ pic.twitter.com/vuRSGjBEIf
🎋The Tanabata Festival is being held in Shimizu, Shizuoka Prefecture again this year✨There are lots of beautiful bamboo decorations.✨✨
Date and time: Thursday, July 4 to Sunday, July 7, 2024, 11:00-20:00
※ 5th (Fri) and 6th (Sat) until 21:00
Location:
Shimizu Station Front Ginza Shopping Street, Shimizu Ginza Shopping Street, Shimizu Station Ejiriguchi Yottekoma Shopping Street, Chuo Ginza Shopping Street
https://shimizutanabata.com/
Ghibli Park
七夕の日まで、バロンと一緒にお待ちしています。 https://t.co/OX1HVFrXF2 pic.twitter.com/PF1qoi4JiJ— ジブリパーク GHIBLI PARK (@ghibliparkjp) July 3, 2024
She will be waiting with Baron until Tanabata.
Ghost Cat Anzu
Granblue Fantasy
Idolish 7
Quiz! Who drew the King Pudding? ~Tanabata Special Edition~
Kinnikuman: Perfect Origin Arc
Marza Animation Planet
Toshima City Tokiwa-so Manga Museum
Saki Fujita
本日、7月7日に— 藤田咲（本人） (@sakitaf_1019) July 7, 2024
TVアニメ「しかのこのこのここしたんたん」が放送開始です！
虎視虎子役で出演してます🐯
今もAbemaさんでは24時間1話を放映中
#しかのこ
#しかのこのこのここしたんたん
( こし･᷅ὢ･᷄ )何頭鹿がこようが、
相手してやんよ！！
のこたんのツノの圧えぐい
はんちゃん可愛い pic.twitter.com/xeUsrJicS2
Today, July 7th
The TV anime My Deer Friend Nokotan will start broadcasting!
I am voicing Toshi Torako🐯
ABEMA is currently airing the first episode 24 hours.
#しかのこ [Shika no ko]
#しかのこのこのここしたんたん [My Deer Friend Nokotan]
(Koshi･᷅ὢ･᷄) No matter how many deer come,
I'll take them on!!
Nokotan's horns are so impressive
Han-chan is so cute
Sesame Street
Shake-O
