Interest
Happy Tanabata From the Anime World! Part IV
posted on by Ken Iikura-Gross
It's wish time in Japan with the Tanabata celebrations. But, what about all the birthday boys and girls? Do they not get birthday wishes or do they get double the wishes? Hopefully so because there are some anime and manga Tanabata birthdays. So, here's to all the wishes made for this year's Tanabata.
At 25:00 in Akasaka
本日7月7日は #七夕 🎋🫧— 「25時、赤坂で」木ドラ24【テレ東公式】 (@25ji_akasakade) July 7, 2024
┏┷┓
┃二┃
┃人┃
┃の┃
┃幸┃
┃せ┃
┃が┃
┃ず┃
┃っ┃
┃と┃
┃続┃
┃き┃
┃ま┃
┃す┃
┃よ┃
┃う┃
┃に┃
┗━☆彡#七夕の願い事 #七夕の日#ドラマ25時赤坂で #あさゆき#駒木根葵汰 #新原泰佑 pic.twitter.com/l6nBznqgHf
Today, July 7, is #七夕 [Tanabata]🎋🫧
-[May their happiness last forever]☆彡
Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba
本日7月7日は七夕 ー— ufotable (@ufotable) July 7, 2024
ufotable描き下ろし「七夕イラスト」が解禁となりました。 合わせて本日よりこちらの描き下ろしイラストをテーマにしたコラボカフェイベントを開催。 ぜひチェックしてみてくださいね♪#鬼滅の刃
▼特設サイトはこちらhttps://t.co/BDroBLSmAK pic.twitter.com/AIigSHss4e
Fist of the North Star
【神戸会場】— 【公式】北斗の拳40周年大原画展💥👊 (@40thHokutoNoTen) July 7, 2024
🌠 #北斗の拳40周年大原画展 愛をとりもどせ‼️
史上初、過去最大の大原画展がついに神戸に上陸💪
七夕の日に💫行こう❗️
展覧会の地を求めて🏜️https://t.co/VJcHLsmYe5 #北斗の拳 #兵庫県立美術館 #ケンシロウ #kobe #manga pic.twitter.com/Y50ChyuLfJ
【Kobe venue】
🌠 #北斗の拳40周年大原画展 [Fist of the North Star 40th Anniversary Exhibition]‼️
The first and largest original art exhibition in history has finally arrived in Kobe💪
Let's go on Tanabata💫❗️
In search of the an exhibition site🏜️
Kentarō Yabuki
Mashle: Magic and Muscles
♦︎•♣︎•━━━━— マッシュル-MASHLE-公式 (@mashle_official) July 6, 2024
𝙃𝙖𝙥𝙥𝙮 𝘽𝙞𝙧𝙩𝙝𝙙𝙖𝙮
━━━━•♠︎•♥
レモン・アーヴィン
CV.#上田麗奈
7月7日はレモン・アーヴィンの誕生日🎉
描き下ろしイラストを公開！
みんなでお祝いしましょう🎂#レモン・アーヴィン生誕祭2024#マッシュル pic.twitter.com/WCMklWpzC2
•♠︎•♥━━━━
𝙃𝙖𝙥𝙥𝙮 𝘽𝙞𝙧𝙩𝙝𝙙𝙖𝙮
━━━━•♠︎•♥
Lemon Irvine
CV. .#上田麗奈 [Reina Ueda]
July 7 is Lemon Irvin's birthday🎉
Newly drawn illustrations released!
Let's all celebrate together🎂
My Hero Academia
#HBD!!#プレゼントマイク #山田ひざし #7月7日https://t.co/CSsWbCqWsU#ヒロアカ #heroaca_a pic.twitter.com/hSAGRzpM82— 僕のヒーローアカデミア／ヒロアカ アニメ公式 (@heroaca_anime) July 6, 2024
#HBD [Happy Birthday]!!
#プレゼントマイク [Present Mic] #山田ひざし [Hizashi Yamada] #7月7日 [July 7]
https://t.co/CSsWbCqWsU
#ヒロアカ [Heroaca] #heroaca_a
Pokémon
🎋🌠今日はたなばた🌠🎋— ポケモンだいすきクラブ編集部【公式】 (@pokemon_pdc) July 7, 2024
みんなはどんなねがいごとをしたかな？
ポケモンだいすきクラブは
「これからもポケモンたちとたのしくすごせますように」…🌠
とおねがいしたよ😉🌟#ポケモンKidsTV の童謡「たなばたさま」～ダンスバージョン～https://t.co/58pGyNE2TL
動画もぜひみてね!#七夕 pic.twitter.com/5wk3WYzC2Z
SEGA
Star Twinkle Precure
7/7は『スター☆トゥインクルプリキュア』キュアミルキーのお誕生日🎂🎉 #七夕 生まれは”天の川のプリキュア”にぴったりですね💚— 東映アニメーションミュージアム (@TA_museum) July 7, 2024
ミュージアムでは昨年の仙台七夕まつりで設置されたプリキュアデザインの吹き流しを展示中🌟是非ご覧ください❣️ #precure #スタプリ pic.twitter.com/roR3mqRl5b
July 7 is the birthday of Cure Milky from Star ☆ Twinkle Precure.🎂🎉 She was born on #七夕 [Tanabata] , so is the perfect "Milky Way Precure"💚
The museum is currently exhibiting streamers with Pretty Cure designs that were installed at last year's Sendai Tanabata Festival.🌟 Please come and see them ❣️ #precure #スタプリ [Star Pre]
Undead Unluck
／— アンデッドアンラック原作公式 (@undeadunluck_of) July 7, 2024
今日は風子の誕生日🎊🎂🥳
＼
本日7月7日は【不運】の否定者・風子の誕生日☄️
運命に抗う不屈の意志、どんな相手とも心通わせる優しさ、
そしてパートナーへの想いと共に戦う我らがボス・風子の誕生日を
ぜひハッシュタグとアイコンでお祝いしましょう🎊🎉✨#アンデッドアンラック #アンデラ pic.twitter.com/5ov6qrC9EQ
/
Today is Fuko's birthday🎊🎂🥳
\
Today, July 7, is the birthday of Fuko, the denier of [bad luck]☄️
An indomitable will to resist fate, a kindness that connects with anyone,
Let's celebrate the birthday of our boss, Fuko, who fights with her feelings for her partner,
by using hashtags and icons🎊🎉✨
✨#アンデッドアンラック [Undead Unluck] #アンデラ [Undedlu] pic.twitter.com/5ov6qrC9EQ
Did we miss any Tanabata greetings? Feel free to let us know in our forums or by email!