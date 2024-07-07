×
Happy Tanabata From the Anime World! Part IV

posted on by Ken Iikura-Gross
Take Haruhi's advice & make a wish that will come true in 16.7 & 25 years

It's wish time in Japan with the Tanabata celebrations. But, what about all the birthday boys and girls? Do they not get birthday wishes or do they get double the wishes? Hopefully so because there are some anime and manga Tanabata birthdays. So, here's to all the wishes made for this year's Tanabata.

At 25:00 in Akasaka

Today, July 7, is #七夕 [Tanabata]🎋🫧
-[May their happiness last forever]☆彡

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba

©吾峠呼世晴／集英社・アニプレックス・ufotable

Fist of the North Star

【Kobe venue】
🌠 #北斗の拳40周年大原画展 [Fist of the North Star 40th Anniversary Exhibition]‼️

The first and largest original art exhibition in history has finally arrived in Kobe💪

Let's go on Tanabata💫❗️
In search of the an exhibition site🏜️

Kentarō Yabuki

©矢吹健太朗

Mashle: Magic and Muscles

•♠︎•♥━━━━
𝙃𝙖𝙥𝙥𝙮 𝘽𝙞𝙧𝙩𝙝𝙙𝙖𝙮
　━━━━•♠︎•♥

Lemon Irvine
CV. .#上田麗奈 [Reina Ueda]

July 7 is Lemon Irvin's birthday🎉
Newly drawn illustrations released!
Let's all celebrate together🎂

My Hero Academia

©堀越耕平／集英社・僕のヒーローアカデミア製作委員会 ©Bandai Namco Entertainment Inc.

#HBD [Happy Birthday]!!

#プレゼントマイク [Present Mic] #山田ひざし [Hizashi Yamada] #7月7日 [July 7]

#ヒロアカ [Heroaca] #heroaca_a

Pokémon

SEGA

©SEGA

©SEGA

Star Twinkle Precure

©上北ふたご ©ABC-A・東映アニメーション

July 7 is the birthday of Cure Milky from Star ☆ Twinkle Precure.🎂🎉 She was born on #七夕 [Tanabata] , so is the perfect "Milky Way Precure"💚
The museum is currently exhibiting streamers with Pretty Cure designs that were installed at last year's Sendai Tanabata Festival.🌟 Please come and see them ❣️ #precure #スタプリ [Star Pre]

Undead Unluck

/
Today is Fuko's birthday🎊🎂🥳
\

Today, July 7, is the birthday of Fuko, the denier of [bad luck]☄️
An indomitable will to resist fate, a kindness that connects with anyone,
Let's celebrate the birthday of our boss, Fuko, who fights with her feelings for her partner,
by using hashtags and icons🎊🎉✨

#アンデッドアンラック [Undead Unluck]　#アンデラ [Undedlu] pic.twitter.com/5ov6qrC9EQ

Did we miss any Tanabata greetings? Feel free to let us know in our forums or by email!

