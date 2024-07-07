Happy Tanabata From the Anime World! Part IV

Elden Ring 's DLC dares to ask the question: Can a solid story, an impressively designed, vertical world, and tons of cool new weapons offset the punishing combo of hyper-aggressive enemies and a flawed leveling system?

― I love Elden Ring . Even after years of avoiding the “Soulsborne” games due to constantly hearing about their punishing difficulty, the lure of a world created by George R. R. Martin ...