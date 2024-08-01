Sakamoto Days Gets Live-Action Short Film on YouTube

"SAKAMOTO DAYS ONE DAY" shows deadly battle between store clerk, hitman

Yuuto Suzuki 's Sakamoto Days manga inspired a short live-action video on the official YouTube channel for Shueisha 's Shonen Jump magazine on Friday. The short film, titled "SAKAMOTO DAYS ONE DAY," commemorates the release of the manga's 18th compiled book volume. The setting is Sakamoto's store, but in a world different from the original series. However, it features the essence of everyday extraordinary action, portraying a battle between a store clerk in-training and a hitman.

Actor and stunt double Saori Izawa ( John Wick: Chapter 4 , Alice in Borderland ) stars in the short film. Daiki Kamoshita directed the video. Takashi Tanimoto was the action director.

Image courtesy of Wright Film © Yuto Suzuki/SHUEISHA, SAKAMOTO DAYS PROJECT

The manga is inspiring a television anime that will air onchannel and its affiliates and will premiere onin January 2025.

Suzuki launched the manga in Shueisha 's Weekly Shonen Jump magazine in November 2020. Suzuki published a one-shot titled "Sakamoto" in Jump Giga in December 2019.

Viz Media and MANGA Plus are publishing the manga in English digitally. Viz Media is also publishing the manga in print and released the 12th volume on June 4. MANGA Plus describes the manga:

Taro Sakamoto was the ultimate assassin, feared by villaines and admired by hitmen. But one day...he fell in love! Retirement, marriage, fatherhood and then... Sakamoto gained weight! the chubby guy who runs the neighborhood store is actually a former legendary hitman! Can he protect his family from danger? Get ready to experience a new kind of action comedy series!

The manga inspired a novel in April 2022.