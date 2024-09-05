Grammy-Winning Music Producer Zedd Speaks About Working on Dragon Ball Daima

Announcement came just one day after his birthday

On September 4, a new trailer dropped for the upcoming, much anticipated anime series Dragon Ball Daima . Along with new cast members, the trailer revealed that Grammy Award-winning artist Zedd , Yukinojo Mori , and C&K collaborated for the series' opening theme song “Jaka Jaan.” Following the announcement, Zedd expressed his feelings about working on the latest Dragon Ball project.

Image via Dragon Ball franchise's website © BIRD STUDIO/SHUEISHA, TOEI ANIMATION

Dragon Ball DAIMA Unveiling the second main visual and main trailer！ Announcing the voice casting for new characters!! Plus, the opening theme is a super collaboration ！https://t.co/sdIsohSRE4

#dragonball #ドラゴンボール — DRAGON BALL OFFICIAL (@DB_official_en) September 4, 2024

I was incredibly honored to even be considered to produce the music for " Dragon Ball ." I grew up being such a big fan, and I never thought I would ever to be able to work on something like that. I have always aspired to write theme songs and score music. Composing music for something that influenced many of childhood years is an absolute dream.

Image via Dragon Ball franchise's website © BIRD STUDIO/SHUEISHA, TOEI ANIMATION

Following the announcement, the producer took to X (formerly Twitter ) to express his thoughts a bit more: “I'm beyond excited to announced that I had the incredible honor to compose the opening theme song ‘Jaka Jaan’ for Dragon Ball Daima !!! Being given the opportunity to write music for a show that influenced many of my childhood years is an [absolute] dream come true.”

I've been patiently waiting to share this news:

I'm beyond excited to announced that I had the incredible honor to compose the opening theme song “Jaka Jaan” for Dragon Ball DAIMA!!!



Being given the opportunity to write music for a show that influenced many of my childhood years… pic.twitter.com/Bul89X6Y5Z — Zedd (@Zedd) September 4, 2024

Zedd later posted “ DRAGON BALL DAIMA !!!!!!!!!!!!!” as if to let out all his excitement.

DRAGON BALL DAIMA!!!!!!!!!!!!! — Zedd (@Zedd) September 4, 2024

Dragon Ball Daima will begin airing in Japan on October 11 at 11:40 p.m. on Fuji TV .