×
  • remind me tomorrow
  • remind me next week
  • never remind me
Subscribe to the ANN Newsletter • Wake up every Sunday to a curated list of ANN's most interesting posts of the week. read more

Interest
Grammy-Winning Music Producer Zedd Speaks About Working on Dragon Ball Daima

posted on by Ken Iikura-Gross
Announcement came just one day after his birthday

On September 4, a new trailer dropped for the upcoming, much anticipated anime series Dragon Ball Daima. Along with new cast members, the trailer revealed that Grammy Award-winning artist Zedd, Yukinojo Mori, and C&K collaborated for the series' opening theme song “Jaka Jaan.” Following the announcement, Zedd expressed his feelings about working on the latest Dragon Ball project.

dbd
Image via Dragon Ball franchise's website
© BIRD STUDIO/SHUEISHA, TOEI ANIMATION

I was incredibly honored to even be considered to produce the music for "Dragon Ball." I grew up being such a big fan, and I never thought I would ever to be able to work on something like that. I have always aspired to write theme songs and score music. Composing music for something that influenced many of childhood years is an absolute dream.

dbd_02
Image via Dragon Ball franchise's website
© BIRD STUDIO/SHUEISHA, TOEI ANIMATION

Following the announcement, the producer took to X (formerly Twitter) to express his thoughts a bit more: “I'm beyond excited to announced that I had the incredible honor to compose the opening theme song ‘Jaka Jaan’ for Dragon Ball Daima!!! Being given the opportunity to write music for a show that influenced many of my childhood years is an [absolute] dream come true.”

Zedd later posted “DRAGON BALL DAIMA!!!!!!!!!!!!!” as if to let out all his excitement.

Dragon Ball Daima will begin airing in Japan on October 11 at 11:40 p.m. on Fuji TV.

Sources: Dragon Ball Official's X/Twitter account, Dragon Ball Official Site, Zedd's X/Twitter account (link 2)

discuss this in the forum |
bookmark/share with: short url

Interest homepage / archives