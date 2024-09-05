Interest
Grammy-Winning Music Producer Zedd Speaks About Working on Dragon Ball Daima
posted on by Ken Iikura-Gross
On September 4, a new trailer dropped for the upcoming, much anticipated anime series Dragon Ball Daima. Along with new cast members, the trailer revealed that Grammy Award-winning artist Zedd, Yukinojo Mori, and C&K collaborated for the series' opening theme song “Jaka Jaan.” Following the announcement, Zedd expressed his feelings about working on the latest Dragon Ball project.
Dragon Ball DAIMA Unveiling the second main visual and main trailer！ Announcing the voice casting for new characters!! Plus, the opening theme is a super collaboration ！https://t.co/sdIsohSRE4— DRAGON BALL OFFICIAL (@DB_official_en) September 4, 2024
I was incredibly honored to even be considered to produce the music for "Dragon Ball." I grew up being such a big fan, and I never thought I would ever to be able to work on something like that. I have always aspired to write theme songs and score music. Composing music for something that influenced many of childhood years is an absolute dream.
Following the announcement, the producer took to X (formerly Twitter) to express his thoughts a bit more: “I'm beyond excited to announced that I had the incredible honor to compose the opening theme song ‘Jaka Jaan’ for Dragon Ball Daima!!! Being given the opportunity to write music for a show that influenced many of my childhood years is an [absolute] dream come true.”
I've been patiently waiting to share this news:— Zedd (@Zedd) September 4, 2024
I'm beyond excited to announced that I had the incredible honor to compose the opening theme song "Jaka Jaan" for Dragon Ball DAIMA!!!
Being given the opportunity to write music for a show that influenced many of my childhood years… pic.twitter.com/Bul89X6Y5Z
Zedd later posted “DRAGON BALL DAIMA!!!!!!!!!!!!!” as if to let out all his excitement.
DRAGON BALL DAIMA!!!!!!!!!!!!!— Zedd (@Zedd) September 4, 2024
Dragon Ball Daima will begin airing in Japan on October 11 at 11:40 p.m. on Fuji TV.
