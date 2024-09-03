Dragon Ball Daima Anime's Trailer Reveals More Cast, Opening Song

The official website for the Dragon Ball franchise unveiled a new trailer and updated visual for the Dragon Ball Daima anime series on Wednesday. The trailer reveals new cast members, and also reveals and previews the anime's opening theme song "Jaka Jaan" by Zedd feat. C&K.

The new cast members include:

Yumiko Kobayashi as Supreme Kai (Mini)



Kōki Uchiyama as Glorio



Fairouz Ai as Panzy



The anime will premiere on a new anime programming block on Fuji TV on Fridays at 11:40 p.m. starting on October 11. The first episode will have a runtime 10 minutes longer than normal.

Dragon Ball Daima will have its world premiere at a special " Dragon Ball Daimatsuri" (with "Daimatsuri" combining the words "Daima" and matsuri, which means festival) event on October 6 at Tokyo Big Sight . There will be three screenings of the anime's first episode at 10:00 a.m., 2:15 p.m., and 6:00 p.m., and cast members will be in attendance during the first two. The event, which commemorates the 40th anniversary of the series, is free, but it requires a lottery for tickets.

Masako Nozawa is returning to voice Son Goku.

Yoshitaka Yashima (animation director on Dragon Ball Super , Digimon franchise ) and Aya Komaki ( One Piece series director, episode director on Marie & Gali ) are serving as series directors, Katsuyoshi Nakatsuru ( Dragon Ball Z , Digimon franchise ) is adapting the late Akira Toriyama 's character designs for animation, and Yuuko Kakihara ( Digimon Adventure tri. films, 2022 Urusei Yatsura , Cells at Work! ) is supervising and writing the series scripts. Franchise creator Akira Toriyama is credited for the new anime's story and character designs.

In the series, Goku, Vegeta, Bulma and other characters throughout the series become younger than usual. However, this is different from a similar plotline in the Dragon Ball GT anime, in which Goku reverts back into a kid after the end of the original series. Although the title "Daima" does not mean anything, the kanji could be interpreted as "Evil" in English.

The Dragon Ball Super television anime series premiered in July 2015 and aired for 131 episodes until March 2018. Funimation and Crunchyroll streamed the series as it aired, and Funimation released the series on home video. The Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero anime film opened in Japan in June 2022, and that August in the United States. Crunchyroll and Sony Pictures screened the film in theaters worldwide.

