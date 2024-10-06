Interest
Sherlock Holmes Museum Promotes 1st Detective Conan Film to Open in UK Theaters
posted on by Ken Iikura-Gross
If there's one detective which fans all around the world love, it's Conan Edogawa from the hit manga Detective Conan. The manga has over 100 volumes and has spawned an anime that has aired for nearly 30 years, over 20 feature films, and numerous games. But for the first time in the franchise, the latest film, Detective Conan: The Million-Dollar Pentagram, has opened in theaters in the United Kingdom. To celebrate this momentous occasion, the Sherlock Holmes Museum has partnered with Detective Conan for a fun little puzzle game.
The museum's Instagram account promoted the collaboration between itself and Detective Conan on September 10. Patrons to the museum can enjoy a Detective Conan themed mystery word hunt game starting on September 13.
Fans can participate in the mystery word hunt by purchasing a ticket to the Museum, solving the puzzle, and presenting the solved puzzle to receive an exclusive Detective Conan x Sherlock Holmes postcard:
Following the museum's Instagram post, the Detective Conan Movie X (formerly Twitter) account streamed a video featuring fans solving the puzzle on October 1.
＼\ 好評実施中！💎✮ /／— 劇場版名探偵コナン【公式】 (@conan_movie) October 1, 2024
『#100万ドルの五稜星』劇場版コナンシリーズ
史上初のイギリスでの公開を記念して、
シャーロック・ホームズ博物館との
タイアップ企画を実施！🇬🇧@CineAsiaUK
館内の謎解きに成功したら
限定コラボポストカードをプレゼント🎁
ポストカードの配布終了まで実施中です！… pic.twitter.com/WHvdAkFqCv
＼\ Now running!💎✮ /／
To celebrate the release The Million-dollar Pentagram in the UK, a first for the Conan series, a collaboration project with the Sherlock Holmes Museum is on going!🇬🇧
@CineAsiaUK
If you solve the mystery in the museum successfully, you will receive a limited collaboration postcard🎁
The collaboration will continue until the postcard run out!
Please check it out🕶️⋆ ͛
Between the Sherlock Holmes Museum's collaboration and the two-part Detective Conan special set at the Edogawa Rampo Residence, it's been a month of celebrating Conan Edogawa's namesakes.
Sources: Sherlock Holmes Instagram account, Detective Conan Movie X/Twitter account via Hachima Kikō